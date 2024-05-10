ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Cost of import clearance jumps by 23% amid currency fluctuations

Solomon Ekanem

In the space of 16 days, the cost of clearing imports increased by 23% from ₦1,150.16/$ recorded on April 23, 2024, to ₦1,412.6/$ as of May 8, 2024.

Cost of import clearance jumps by 23% [GFE Business]
Cost of import clearance jumps by 23% [GFE Business]

Recommended articles

Importers began witnessing an increased cost of clearing imports due to the implementation of the 2023 Customs Act. The Act granted the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) the power to set the rate used for calculating import duty according to the prevailing exchange.

The new policy further impacted on the cost of clearing imported goods as the exchange rates in the foreign exchange market fluctuated.

In a space of 16 days, the cost of clearing imports increased by 23% from ₦1,150.16/$ recorded on April 23, 2024, to ₦1,412.6/$ as of May 8, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

When compared to the exchange rate figures as of January 2024 which stood at ₦951.941/$, this increase marked a 48% jump.

The CBN, in a bid to stem the outcry which followed the numerous fluctuations, had earlier this year, advised the Nigeria Customs Service to adopt the closing foreign exchange rate in the official window for import duty calculations.

This circular was effective from February 26, 2024, and supersedes the previous requirements outlined in an earlier directive of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Before the directive, the CBN had on February 21, 2024, raised the Customs duty rate for clearing imported items by 4.5% from ₦1,537.073/$ to ₦1,605.82/$, and is recorded as the highest rate the nation’s port industry has witnessed since the FX reforms in June 2023.

The Naira’s comeback in April 2024 has been linked to the CBN's reforms which strengthened the Naira against the dollar following the increased greenback supply. This provided immediate relief to importers facing high clearing costs at the ports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the issue, the former president of the Shippers Association of Lagos State, Jonathan Nicole in an interview with Business Day decried the constant fluctuations of the import duty rates adding that importers and manufacturers were facing serious challenges in their investments.

“Our economic policies have failed, and the resultant effect of these inconsistencies in rates is for importers to abandon their goods in the ports or relocate to countries where there is import policy stability,” Nicole added.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Glo EVC reveals plans to support FG’s push for digital economy

Glo EVC reveals plans to support FG’s push for digital economy

Cost of import clearance jumps by 23% amid currency fluctuations

Cost of import clearance jumps by 23% amid currency fluctuations

Nigerian workers are 7th most stressed employees in Sub-Saharan Africa

Nigerian workers are 7th most stressed employees in Sub-Saharan Africa

FGN offers ₦450 billion bonds for subscription at ₦1,000/unit

FGN offers ₦450 billion bonds for subscription at ₦1,000/unit

The Chosen Data: Empowering Nigeria with affordable connections

The Chosen Data: Empowering Nigeria with affordable connections

OPay clarifies new CBN directive, reassures customers

OPay clarifies new CBN directive, reassures customers

South African online casino player strikes gold with R189,000 win at Tusk Casino

South African online casino player strikes gold with R189,000 win at Tusk Casino

A Symphony of Style and Innovation: Introducing the itel S24

A Symphony of Style and Innovation: Introducing the itel S24

200 jobs at risk as Microsoft considers closing major investment in Nigeria

200 jobs at risk as Microsoft considers closing major investment in Nigeria

Pulse Sports

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L-R: Company Secretary/Legal Adviser, Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, Temitope Hassan; Group Managing Director/CEO, Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, Ravindra Singhvi ; Executive Director, Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, Mariya Aliko Dangote; and Chairman, Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, Aliko Dangote, at the Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc 18th Annual General Meeting, on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 in Lagos.

Dangote targets 700,000 metric tonnes of refined sugar in 4 years

Naira

FG announces plan to delist naira from all P2P platforms

dollar naira [NaijaTimes]

Naira depreciates again at official market, trades at ₦1,416 to dollar

Optimuz Homez App is the trusted trade hub for any real estate business - Dr Ashmusy

Optimuz Homez App is the trusted hub for real estate business - Dr Ashmusy