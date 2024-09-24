ADVERTISEMENT
CBN increases monetary policy rate to 27.25% and cash reserve ratio to 50%

The committee retained the Liquidity Ratio at 30%, and also retained the Asymmetric Corridor at +500/-100 basis points around the MPR.

Yemi Cardoso, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.
The Governor of the CBN, Yemi Cardoso, made this known on Tuesday in Abuja while reading the communiqué from the 297th meeting of the MPC.

Cardoso announced that the committee also decided to raise the Cash Reserved Ratio (CRR) by 50 basis points from 45% to 50% for Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), while it is 14% to 16% for merchant banks.

