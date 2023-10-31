ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

The naira is struggling, but CBN has no plans to redenominate it

News Agency Of Nigeria

The CBN says the fake news report is calculated to cause panic in the country.

The CBN has no plans to restructure and redenominate the naira [Presidency]
The CBN has no plans to restructure and redenominate the naira [Presidency]

Recommended articles

CBN's Director, Corporate Communications Department, Isa AbdulMumim, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there had been social a media message in circulation about plans by the apex bank to redenominate the naira by cancelling two zeros from the currency. According to AbdulMumim, there is no truth in the message.

"The attention of the CBN has been drawn to the wide circulation of a text message suggesting that the apex bank plans to redenominate the country's legal tender, the naira, with effect from January 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are concerned that this narrative, which we had refuted before now, appears to be gaining traction with several debates on the implication of such policy to the economy.

"We wish to reiterate that the contents of the message are misleading. The authors, in their mischief, modified text eked from an old policy move by a previous CBN governor in 2007 to make it look recent," he said.

AbdulMumim said that there was currently no plan by the CBN to restructure and redenominate the naira.

"Whilst the apex bank may be considering reforms, such are subject to laid down procedure in line with provisions of the CBN Act.

"The public is hereby advised to ignore the news report, as it is speculative and calculated to cause panic," he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Exploring the awesome itel A70 preloaded with Google apps

Exploring the awesome itel A70 preloaded with Google apps

The naira is struggling, but CBN has no plans to redenominate it

The naira is struggling, but CBN has no plans to redenominate it

African tech publication TechCabal reaches 1 million monthly web users

African tech publication TechCabal reaches 1 million monthly web users

Zabira & GRIP: Supporting excellence at LASU with generous rewards

Zabira & GRIP: Supporting excellence at LASU with generous rewards

MetaMask adds privacy-preserving security alerts, preventing billions from being stolen

MetaMask adds privacy-preserving security alerts, preventing billions from being stolen

Stakeholders blame unstable FX rates as cargo imports drop by 65%

Stakeholders blame unstable FX rates as cargo imports drop by 65%

Hilarious and insightful opinions on daily news headlines at Mindviewers.com

Hilarious and insightful opinions on daily news headlines at Mindviewers.com

Xiaomi's Year-End Extravaganza: Time to treat yourself

Xiaomi's Year-End Extravaganza: Time to treat yourself

Food prices rose to 26.76% in September - National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)

Food prices rose to 26.76% in September - National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

Mount substitution made us unstable — Erik Ten Hag analyses defeat to Manchester United

Mount substitution made us unstable — Erik Ten Hag analyses defeat to Manchester United

It's between Mbappe, Messi and Haaland: Ballon d'Or organiser says voting is very close

It's between Mbappe, Messi and Haaland: Ballon d'Or organiser says voting is very close

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L-R : Head of Site Operations, Emzor Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, Ashish Kumar Sehgal; CEO of APIFA, Frankline Keter; Project Finance Division, EIB, Arthur Delor; Communications Manager, West and Central Africa, Isabelle Vovor; Chairman of Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Emeka Okoli, at Emzor factory tour with officials of European Investment Bank (EIB)

Emzor boosts medicine self-sufficiency with €13.85m European Investment Bank financing deal

De Casa Luxuria

Inside De Casa Luxuria: The most luxurious serviced apartments in Lagos Mainland

It was a weekend for the history books, or more accurately, a weekend against the bookies [Bet9ja]

Bet9ja pays out billions, punters win big: Historic weekend has bookmakers reeling!

Arla Farm: Kaduna Government lauds Arla Foods on investment in local dairy sector

Arla Farm: Kaduna Government lauds Arla Foods on investment in local dairy sector