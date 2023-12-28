ADVERTISEMENT
British American Tobacco agrees to pay $110 million fine after Nigeria antitrust probe

Adekunle Agbetiloye

British American Tobacco Plc's Nigerian units have agreed to settle the $110 million fine imposed by the Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) as part of the resolution for alleged market dominance abuse in Nigeria, which includes violations of public health regulations.

BAT, known for brands like Lucky Strike and Dunhill, was also found penalizing retailers for offering fair platforms to its competitors' products.

The antitrust agency said it levied the fine after a three-year probe into practices at the cigarette maker.

The company in its 2022 annual report mentioned the investigation, a spokesperson for British American Tobacco (Nigeria) Ltd. said in a statement to Bloomberg.

FCCPC said BAT parties will be subject to compliance and monitoring for 24 months to ensure adherence to appropriate behavioural and business practices. Also, the companies are obligated to engage in mandatory public health and tobacco control advocacy in line with relevant legislation.

“BAT Nigeria acknowledges the mentioned monitorship and awareness campaigns and has cooperated fully with the FCCPC’s appointed service providers,” the spokesperson said.

The antitrust agency had previously stated that once parties connected with BAT fulfil their commitments as outlined in the consent order, any pending criminal charges against them will be withdrawn.

These charges are linked to alleged attempts to impede the execution of a search warrant and the initial lack of cooperation during the investigation.

The commission reaffirmed its dedication to upholding the law and ensuring businesses adhere to regulations, fostering equitable markets, and safeguarding consumer interests.

Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with interest in the African economy, technology, energy transition, and climate change. He is passionate about telling the story of an evolving Africa.

