ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Access Holdings appoints Bolaji Agbede as acting CEO

Bayo Wahab

Agbede joined Access Bank in 2003 as an Assistant General and has served in different roles at the bank.

Bolaji Agbede has been named acting CEO of Access Holdings. [Punch]
Bolaji Agbede has been named acting CEO of Access Holdings. [Punch]

Recommended articles

Wigwe died in a helicopter crash on Friday, February 9, 2024, alongside his wife, Doreen, son Chizi and a former chairman of the Nigeria Exchange Group, Abimboloa Ogunbanjo.

In a statement announcing Agbede’s appointment on Monday, February 12, 2024, the company’s Board of Directors said her appointment was subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The statement reads in part, “Further to its announcement dated February 11, 2024, the Board of Directors of Access Holdings Plc (‘the Company’) has today announced the appointment of Ms Bolaji Agbede as the Acting Group Chief Executive Officer of the Company following the unfortunate demise of its former Group Chief Executive Officer, Dr Herbert Wigwe, on February 9, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The appointment is subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria.”

Agbede joined Access Bank in 2003 as an Assistant General and has served in different roles at the bank. Her professional experience cut across banking and business consultancy services

Between 2010 and 2022, she served as Head, Group Human Resources before she was appointed the company’s founding Executive Director, Business Support in 2022, a position she held until her new appointment.

She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics and Statistics from the University of Lagos and a Masters of Business Administration Degree from Cranfield University UK in 2002.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Access Holdings appoints Bolaji Agbede as acting CEO

Access Holdings appoints Bolaji Agbede as acting CEO

Access Holdings loses 6.26% as investors react to Wigwe's death

Access Holdings loses 6.26% as investors react to Wigwe's death

Infinix champions new voices in music with #Hot40SongChallenge victory

Infinix champions new voices in music with #Hot40SongChallenge victory

Felix Yevtushenkov: Shaping technology for social impact at AFK Sistema JSFC & after

Felix Yevtushenkov: Shaping technology for social impact at AFK Sistema JSFC & after

Price of cement jumps by 100% to hit ₦7,000 per bag in 3 years

Price of cement jumps by 100% to hit ₦7,000 per bag in 3 years

Cardtonic 3.0 just made buying gadgets online more affordable

Cardtonic 3.0 just made buying gadgets online more affordable

NGX market capitalisation rebounds by ₦345bn

NGX market capitalisation rebounds by ₦345bn

The next chapter of our Gemini era

The next chapter of our Gemini era

Dufil Prima Foods Ltd appoints Chain Reactions Africa as PR consultant for Indomie noodles Nigeria

Dufil Prima Foods Ltd appoints Chain Reactions Africa as PR consultant for Indomie noodles Nigeria

Pulse Sports

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

FCCPC vows to clamp down on non-compliant loan apps [Psychology Today]

FCCPC vows to clamp down on defaulting loan apps for non-compliance

10 most corrupt African countries heading into 2024

10 most corrupt African countries heading into 2024

Limiting your data usage can help save money

Features and settings to limit data usage on iPhone, Android

Pan-Atlantic University Alumni Association inaugurates new executives

Pan-Atlantic University Alumni Association inaugurates new executives to drive growth