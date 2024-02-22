Binance issues statement as trading website shuts out Nigerian users

In an e-mail statement sent out this morning to their customers titled “Important Announcement: Nigeria” the platform noted that it was aware that some of its users were currently experiencing difficulties accessing the Binance website along with other platforms in the industry although access to the App was currently available.

“We remain committed to the adherence to local regulations and laws. We continue to actively engage with regulators, policymakers and other relevant stakeholders to foster an open transparent dialogue about managing the evolving landscape of cryptocurrency.

Any changes or updates will be communicated promptly via our official channels” the platform noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

This development confirms a recent report which revealed that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has instructed Telcos to restrict access to all cryptocurrency websites in the country including Binance, OctaFX, Coinbase and other cryptocurrency platforms in Nigeria.

Apart from Binance, other platforms such as Forextime, OctaFX, Crypto, FXTM, Coinbase, Kraken, among others, were equally blocked.

According to an exclusive report by Premium Times, online access to platforms of Binance and other crypto firms have been blocked as confirmed by sources within the major telecommunication companies.

Meanwhile, Binance has assured its Nigerian users of the safety of all user funds and that all accounts were still accessible.

This action comes amid the recent strike by the Nigerian government against crypto platforms suspected of aiding the naira-dollar speculations which have turned out to hurt the economy.

ADVERTISEMENT