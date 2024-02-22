ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Binance issues statement as trading website shuts out Nigerian users

Solomon Ekanem

The statement was issued in an e-mail.

Binance has assured its Nigerian users of continued support [Binance]
Binance has assured its Nigerian users of continued support [Binance]

Recommended articles

In an e-mail statement sent out this morning to their customers titled “Important Announcement: Nigeria” the platform noted that it was aware that some of its users were currently experiencing difficulties accessing the Binance website along with other platforms in the industry although access to the App was currently available.

We remain committed to the adherence to local regulations and laws. We continue to actively engage with regulators, policymakers and other relevant stakeholders to foster an open transparent dialogue about managing the evolving landscape of cryptocurrency.

Any changes or updates will be communicated promptly via our official channels” the platform noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

This development confirms a recent report which revealed that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has instructed Telcos to restrict access to all cryptocurrency websites in the country including Binance, OctaFX, Coinbase and other cryptocurrency platforms in Nigeria.

Apart from Binance, other platforms such as Forextime, OctaFX, Crypto, FXTM, Coinbase, Kraken, among others, were equally blocked.

According to an exclusive report by Premium Times, online access to platforms of Binance and other crypto firms have been blocked as confirmed by sources within the major telecommunication companies.

Meanwhile, Binance has assured its Nigerian users of the safety of all user funds and that all accounts were still accessible.

This action comes amid the recent strike by the Nigerian government against crypto platforms suspected of aiding the naira-dollar speculations which have turned out to hurt the economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Public statements by government figures have also increased the agitation for the strict regulation of the crypto industry. Recently, Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, called for regulatory action in the industry mentioning Binance in particular, for setting exchange rates and operating without oversight.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG bans cooking gas export to reduce price

FG bans cooking gas export to reduce price

Binance issues statement as trading website shuts out Nigerian users

Binance issues statement as trading website shuts out Nigerian users

Unilever Nigeria leads the way in employees' well-being with innovative policies, facilities

Unilever Nigeria leads the way in employees' well-being with innovative policies, facilities

Petrol price surges from ₦257.12 to ₦668.30 in January 2024 - NBS

Petrol price surges from ₦257.12 to ₦668.30 in January 2024 - NBS

The naira is dying — desperate Tinubu wants to save it using guns

The naira is dying — desperate Tinubu wants to save it using guns

NCC preps telecom operators for risks and opportunities of emerging 6G network

NCC preps telecom operators for risks and opportunities of emerging 6G network

ALX Nigeria highlights impact of its tech courses

ALX Nigeria highlights impact of its tech courses

'We need electricity to do business' - Manufacturers cry over poor supply

'We need electricity to do business' - Manufacturers cry over poor supply

WhatsApp unveils new feature to prevent screenshot of profile pictures

WhatsApp unveils new feature to prevent screenshot of profile pictures

Pulse Sports

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Debt-management-office [Hotels.ng]

Debt Management Office offers ₦2.5 trillion FG bonds for subscription at ₦1,000 per unit

How to pay your bills online in Nigeria in 2024

How to pay your bills online in Nigeria in 2024

NAFDAC Sachet Ban: Why let facts get in the way of a good headline

NAFDAC Sachet Ban: Why let facts get in the way of a good headline

Average diesel price rises to ₦1153.01 in January 2024 - NBS

Average diesel price rises from ₦828.82 to ₦1153.01 in January 2024 - NBS