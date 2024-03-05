ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Binance ends naira services as it prepares to leave Nigeria

Bayo Wahab

Binance urged Nigerians to trade or withdraw their assets before it discontinues the naira services this week.

Binance urged Nigerians to trade or withdraw their assets before it discontinues the naira services this week. [Nairametrics]
Binance urged Nigerians to trade or withdraw their assets before it discontinues the naira services this week. [Nairametrics]

Recommended articles

In a statement on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, Binance urged Nigerians to withdraw, trade their NGN assets or convert them into crypto before the discontinuation of the naira services this week.

The company said from Friday, March 8, 2024, all remaining NGN balances in Binance users’ accounts will be automatically converted to USDT stablecoin.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Fellow Binancians, Binance will discontinue all Nigerian Naira (NGN) services as per the timeline below.

“Users are encouraged to withdraw NGN, trade their NGN assets or convert NGN into crypto prior to the discontinuation of these NGN services.

“From 2024-03-08 08:00 (UTC), any remaining NGN balances in users’ Binance accounts will be automatically converted to USDT based on the conversion rate below.

“Binance will not support deposits of NGN after 2024-03-05 14:00 (UTC).

“Withdrawals of NGN will not be supported after 2024-03-08 06:00 (UTC).

ADVERTISEMENT

“After 2024-03-08 08:00 (UTC), Binance will convert any remaining NGN balances in users’ Spot and Funding wallets into USDT on behalf of users at a ratio of 1 USDT = 1,515.13 NGN.

“Please note that the conversion rate is calculated based on the average closing price of the USDT/NGN trading pair on Binance Spot in the last seven days.

“The conversion may take approximately up to 24 hours or longer. USDT tokens will be credited to users’ Spot wallets thereafter, and users can confirm receipt of the tokens via the Convert History page.

“If users hold less than 0.00000001 USDT worth of NGN in their Spot and Funding wallets, they will each receive 0.00000001 USDT in their Spot wallets after the conversion.”

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NITDA's Co-Create West Africa tech exhibition celebrates innovation

NITDA's Co-Create West Africa tech exhibition celebrates innovation

DisCos fail to distribute over 1,000MW of electricity in 14 days

DisCos fail to distribute over 1,000MW of electricity in 14 days

Binance ends naira services as it prepares to leave Nigeria

Binance ends naira services as it prepares to leave Nigeria

Social Media's Role in Nigeria's Gambling Boom: Insights and impacts

Social Media's Role in Nigeria's Gambling Boom: Insights and impacts

Nigerian agric engineers says Nigeria’s problems are not beyond Nigerians

Nigerian agric engineers says Nigeria’s problems are not beyond Nigerians

OPay urges users to link their NIN or BVN to their accounts

OPay urges users to link their NIN or BVN to their accounts

Private airline operators to refund ₦4bn COVID-19 relief funds

Private airline operators to refund ₦4bn COVID-19 relief funds

RightCard 'LemFi (previously Lemonade Finance)' restates approval by CBN

RightCard 'LemFi (previously Lemonade Finance)' restates approval by CBN

CBN sells ₦1.053 trillion in Government securities to curb inflation

CBN sells ₦1.053 trillion in Government securities to curb inflation

Pulse Sports

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Yemi Cardoso is making efforts to address forex issues. [TheWhistlerNewspaper]

CBN begins sales of dollars to Bureau de Change operators

Dangote Group commits to boosting Nigeria's local content

Imbibe Dangote spirit to pull Nigeria out of economic quagmire - Dangote Group

President Bola Tinubu's government has slammed $10 billion fine on Binance. [BBC]

FG slams $10 billion fine on Binance amid crackdown on crypto firms

AfCFTA fails to boost Africa's global trade share beyond 3% as countries trade more outside the continent - report

AfCFTA fails to boost Africa's global trade share beyond 3% as countries trade more outside the continent