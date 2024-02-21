ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Average diesel price rises from ₦828.82 to ₦1153.01 in January 2024 - NBS

News Agency Of Nigeria

The lowest diesel prices was recorded in Borno, Kano and Taraba.

Average diesel price rises to ₦1153.01 in January 2024 - NBS
Average diesel price rises to ₦1153.01 in January 2024 - NBS

Recommended articles

NBS stated this in its Diesel Price Watch for January 2024 released in Abuja on Wednesday. The report said that the January 2024 price of ₦1153.01 per litre amounted to a 39.11% increase over the ₦828.82 paid in January 2023.

“On a month-on-month basis, the price increased by 2.34% from the ₦1126.69 per litre recorded in December 2023,” it added.

On state profile analysis, the report said the highest average price of diesel in January 2024 was recorded in Kebbi at ₦1433.33 per litre, followed by Kogi at ₦1300 and Abuja at ₦1226.70.

ADVERTISEMENT

It stated that the lowest price was recorded in Borno at ₦927.27 per litre, followed by Kano at ₦940.89 and Taraba at ₦988.33.

“In addition, the analysis by zones showed that the North-Central had the highest price of ₦1205.11 per litre, while the North-East recorded the lowest price at ₦1074.03.’’

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Average diesel price rises from ₦828.82 to ₦1153.01 in January 2024 - NBS

Average diesel price rises from ₦828.82 to ₦1153.01 in January 2024 - NBS

Become 'Verve Aware' for convenient digital payments

Become 'Verve Aware' for convenient digital payments

FG threatens to open borders for importation of cheaper cement

FG threatens to open borders for importation of cheaper cement

NAFDAC Sachet Ban: Why let facts get in the way of a good headline

NAFDAC Sachet Ban: Why let facts get in the way of a good headline

FG vows to use NPF, EFCC, CBN, Customs to fight people plotting naira's downfall

FG vows to use NPF, EFCC, CBN, Customs to fight people plotting naira's downfall

10 African countries with the highest unemployment rate in 2024

10 African countries with the highest unemployment rate in 2024

Accor's 'Africa ALL Ways on My Mind' - A journey of discovery with exclusive benefits

Accor's 'Africa ALL Ways on My Mind' - A journey of discovery with exclusive benefits

Seamless Design, Ultimate Performance: Redmi Note 13 Series redefines smartphone aesthetics

Seamless Design, Ultimate Performance: Redmi Note 13 Series redefines smartphone aesthetics

How to pay your bills online in Nigeria in 2024

How to pay your bills online in Nigeria in 2024

Pulse Sports

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Debt-management-office [Hotels.ng]

Debt Management Office offers ₦2.5 trillion FG bonds for subscription at ₦1,000 per unit

How to pay your bills online in Nigeria in 2024

How to pay your bills online in Nigeria in 2024

NAFDAC Sachet Ban: Why let facts get in the way of a good headline

NAFDAC Sachet Ban: Why let facts get in the way of a good headline

Cadbury Nigeria Plc [Nairametrics]

Cadbury Nigeria shareholders approve ₦1.14 billion increase in share capital