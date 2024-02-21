Average diesel price rises from ₦828.82 to ₦1153.01 in January 2024 - NBS
The lowest diesel prices was recorded in Borno, Kano and Taraba.
NBS stated this in its Diesel Price Watch for January 2024 released in Abuja on Wednesday. The report said that the January 2024 price of ₦1153.01 per litre amounted to a 39.11% increase over the ₦828.82 paid in January 2023.
“On a month-on-month basis, the price increased by 2.34% from the ₦1126.69 per litre recorded in December 2023,” it added.
On state profile analysis, the report said the highest average price of diesel in January 2024 was recorded in Kebbi at ₦1433.33 per litre, followed by Kogi at ₦1300 and Abuja at ₦1226.70.
It stated that the lowest price was recorded in Borno at ₦927.27 per litre, followed by Kano at ₦940.89 and Taraba at ₦988.33.
“In addition, the analysis by zones showed that the North-Central had the highest price of ₦1205.11 per litre, while the North-East recorded the lowest price at ₦1074.03.’’
