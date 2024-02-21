Average diesel price rises from ₦828.82 to ₦1153.01 in January 2024 - NBS

NBS stated this in its Diesel Price Watch for January 2024 released in Abuja on Wednesday. The report said that the January 2024 price of ₦1153.01 per litre amounted to a 39.11% increase over the ₦828.82 paid in January 2023.

“On a month-on-month basis, the price increased by 2.34% from the ₦1126.69 per litre recorded in December 2023,” it added.

On state profile analysis, the report said the highest average price of diesel in January 2024 was recorded in Kebbi at ₦1433.33 per litre, followed by Kogi at ₦1300 and Abuja at ₦1226.70.

It stated that the lowest price was recorded in Borno at ₦927.27 per litre, followed by Kano at ₦940.89 and Taraba at ₦988.33.