Africa Investment Forum mobilises $142bn investment interest in 5 years - AfDB

News Agency Of Nigeria

The platform will bring together investors and govt ministers from across the world to advance transactions that have been prepared for investment to closure.

The African Development Bank (AfDB) in a statement, said the AIF was a dynamic, multi-stakeholder platform focusing on continental dealmaking, facilitating connections between project sponsors, policy makers and investors.

To this end, the bank said it was set to hold the AIF Market Days 2023 in Marrakech, Morocco, from November 8 to November 10. According to the statement, the platform will bring together investors, deal sponsors, and government ministers from across the world to advance transactions that have been prepared for investment to closure.

”The platform is an initiative of AfDB and seven other development institutions.

”Africa 50; the Africa Finance Corporation; African Export Import Bank; the Development Bank of Southern Africa; the Trade and Development Bank; the European Investment Bank; and the Islamic Development Bank.

”The upcoming event will add significant value to investors, partnering them with carefully curated opportunities at a time of substantial transformation across the African continent.

”The transactional setting evidenced in its trademark Boardrooms, is geared toward providing a robust pipeline of deals across the Continent for investors seeking opportunities in emerging markets,” it said.

According to the statement, the platform will also offer efficient solutions to investors seeking to channel capital into critical sectors.

News Agency Of Nigeria

