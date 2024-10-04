ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

AI set to contribute $15 billon to Nigeria’s economy by 2030 - Google

News Agency Of Nigeria

Report revealed that in 2023, Google’s products and services which included Search, Ads, YouTube, and Cloud contributed an estimated $1.8 billion in economic activity across Nigeria

AI set to contribute $15 billon to Nigeria’s economy by 2030
AI set to contribute $15 billon to Nigeria’s economy by 2030

Recommended articles

Director, West Africa, Google, Olumide Balogun, said this at its Economic Impact Report Press Roundtable in Lagos.

Balogun said that the Public First’s Digital Opportunity of Nigeria Report’s projection would be achieved with Google’s commitment to responsible AI development playing a pivotal role. He said that the report revealed that in 2023, Google’s products and services which included Search, Ads, YouTube, and Cloud contributed an estimated $1.8 billion in economic activity across Nigeria.

He said that, according to the report, this estimated $1.8 billion had significantly boosted the productivity of Nigerian businesses, creators, and workers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Balogun noted that the study highlighted Google’s digital skills programmes, including Digital Skills for Africa and the Career Certificates Programme, as having helped millions of Nigerians.

“Over 1.5 million young adults learnt new digital skills in 2023 alone.

“With Nigeria experiencing rapid digital development, the report highlights the potential for further growth.

“According to the study, every $1 invested in digital technology in Nigeria generates over $8 in economic value.

“This emphasises the critical role of digital technology, including connectivity, cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) in shaping Nigeria’s economic future,’’ he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Balogun said that Google was thrilled to see the positive impact that digital technology was having on Nigeria’s economy. According to the Google director, this report underscores the importance of continued investment in digital skills and infrastructure to unlock the full potential of Nigeria’s vibrant digital economy.

The director said that in 2021, Google committed $1 billion to accelerate Africa’s digital economy, focusing on improving internet access, supporting local entrepreneurs and fostering innovation. He said that the Digital Opportunity of Nigeria report illustrated how Google investments are already creating lasting impacts in the country.

Balogun said that the report also provided strategic recommendations for policymakers, advocating for increased cloud-first policies and enhanced digital infrastructure to maximise AI’s potential in Nigeria.

According to Balogun, it highlights the need for stronger Science, Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education and AI fluency to prepare Nigeria’s workforce for the future. The Director and Head of Technology Policy at Public First, Amy Price, said that Nigeria was a digital front-runner in Africa.

Price said that Nigeria’s tech investment would be a powerful catalyst for further growth and development across the country. The Public First director said that this was particularly true when it came to connectivity, cloud computing and AI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Public First is a public policy research agency with specialisation in economic, social and opinion research.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

AI set to contribute $15 billon to Nigeria’s economy by 2030 - Google

AI set to contribute $15 billon to Nigeria’s economy by 2030 - Google

Fancy Win: CEO Nafees Iqbal and 3 steps to open a bookmaker account

Fancy Win: CEO Nafees Iqbal and 3 steps to open a bookmaker account

How CashToken rewards Africa made a difference at Jofem Group of Schools

How CashToken rewards Africa made a difference at Jofem Group of Schools

Glo offers Toyota Prado, other amazing prizes to customers in Festival of Joy

Glo offers Toyota Prado, other amazing prizes to customers in Festival of Joy

Dubai Visa Made Easy: UAE lifts restrictions & streamlines process for Nigerians

Dubai Visa Made Easy: UAE lifts restrictions & streamlines process for Nigerians

Here are 5 tips to help your prepaid last longer

Here are 5 tips to help your prepaid last longer

Naira depreciates by 8.24% against dollar at official market

Naira depreciates by 8.24% against dollar at official market

Nigeria imported 20.30bn litres of petrol in 2023 – NBS

Nigeria imported 20.30bn litres of petrol in 2023 – NBS

Shoprite celebrates Nigeria at 64 & Anniversary with Raffle Draw: Reward shoppers

Shoprite celebrates Nigeria at 64 & Anniversary with Raffle Draw: Reward shoppers

Pulse Sports

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Amber Energy Drink unveils stylish PET bottle in Spell & Win Promo: Early Christmas

Amber Energy Drink unveils stylish PET bottle in Spell & Win Promo: Early Christmas

Prepaid meters [The Guardian Nigeria]

Here are 5 tips to help your prepaid last longer

Xiaomi Nigeria Back-to-School Promotion: Gear up with amazing offers on Redmi Pads and Buds!

Xiaomi Nigeria Back-to-School Promotion: Gear up with offers on Redmi Pads, Buds!

More Goodies from Verve GoodLife Promo 5.0 to celebrate Nigeria’s Independence

More Goodies from Verve GoodLife Promo 5.0 to celebrate Nigeria’s Independence