A comprehensive guide to the most common Car Dashboard lights

Many drivers find themselves in the dark when it comes to understanding what these symbols mean. But fear not!

In this article, we will delve into the most common car lights and introduce a valuable resource, the Car Dash Lights Lookup Tool, that helps drivers quickly identify the meaning behind these warning symbols.

Check engine light

The check engine light, commonly represented by the outline of an engine, is one of the most ambiguous symbols on the dashboard. It can signify a wide range of issues, from a loose gas cap to a faulty sensor. While the check engine light can indicate minor issues, it can also indicate more serious problems.

What to do: It's recommended to have your vehicle's onboard diagnostics system scanned by a reliable OBD-II car code reader to identify the specific issue.

Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) warning light

The TPMS symbol, often depicting an exclamation mark inside a horseshoe-like shape, alerts you to low tire pressure. Maintaining the correct tire pressure is crucial for safe driving, fuel efficiency, and tire longevity.

What to do: Check your tire pressures using a reliable gauge and inflate them to the recommended levels. If the light persists, have your tires inspected for leaks or damage.

ABS warning light

The ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) warning symbol, usually represented by the letters "ABS" inside a circle, indicates an issue with your car's braking system. When this light turns on, it suggests a potential malfunction in the ABS system, which could compromise your ability to brake effectively.

What to do: Have your vehicle's ABS system inspected by a qualified technician. Driving without a properly functioning ABS system may affect braking performance, particularly during emergency stops.

Engine temperature warning light

One of the most critical symbols to pay attention to is the engine temperature warning. This symbol resembles a thermometer submerged in liquid and indicates that your engine is overheating. Continuing to drive under such circumstances can cause severe damage to your engine.

What to do: Safely pull over, turn off the engine, and allow it to cool down. Check coolant levels and radiator for any leaks or issues. If the problem persists, seek professional assistance.

Battery warning light

The battery warning symbol, often shaped like a rectangular box with a "+" and "-" sign inside, signifies an issue with the charging system. It indicates a potential problem with the battery, alternator, or related components.

What to do: Turn off any non-essential electrical components and head to a service station or auto repair shop. A failing alternator, loose belts, or a weak battery might be causing the issue. A professional inspection will help identify and resolve the underlying problem.

Oil pressure warning light

The oil can symbol, typically with a drop or an oil can, is an important indicator of your engine's oil pressure. If this symbol appears, it means that your engine's oil pressure is too low, which can lead to engine damage or failure if not addressed promptly.

What to do: Immediately stop your vehicle in a safe location. Check the engine oil level and add oil if necessary. If the light persists, do not continue driving. Have the vehicle towed to a professional mechanic to diagnose and repair the issue.

Airbag warning light

The airbag warning light, depicted as a person with a deployed airbag, indicates a problem with the vehicle's supplemental restraint system. It could signify a malfunctioning airbag, a faulty sensor, or an issue with the system's wiring. Prompt attention should be given to this light, as it affects passenger safety in the event of an accident.

What to do: Seek professional assistance to diagnose and repair the airbag system. It's crucial to ensure that your vehicle's airbags are functioning correctly for occupant safety in the event of an accident.

These are just a few popular warning lights you may come across on your car's dashboard. However, when faced with unfamiliar warning lights or the need for more specific information, a reliable resource can prove invaluable. That's where the Car Dash Lights Lookup Tool comes into play.

This user-friendly tool allows drivers to enter their car make and light color, instantly providing them with a comprehensive list of warning lights specific to their vehicle. By accessing this tool, drivers can gain immediate insights into the meaning behind the illuminating symbols on their dashboards, empowering them to take appropriate action or seek professional assistance when necessary.

Don't let dashboard symbols intimidate you any longer. Take control of your car's language with this comprehensive guide. Remember to prioritize regular maintenance and address warning lights promptly. Drive safely, and let the Dash Light Lookup be your reliable companion on the road!

