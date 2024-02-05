ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

10 African countries with the highest population at the start of 2024

Chinedu Okafor

Africa is currently experiencing unprecedented population growth. According to United Nations estimates, the continent's population is projected to double by 2050, reaching over 2.5 billion people. This surge is driven by factors such as high fertility rates, declining mortality rates, and an increasing number of young people entering reproductive age.

10 African countries with the highest population at the start of 2024
10 African countries with the highest population at the start of 2024
  • Business Insider Africa presents the 10 African countries with the highest population at the start of 2024.
  • This list is courtesy of WorldPopulationReview.
  • As expected Nigeria has the largest population in Africa.

Recommended articles

Africa has one of the world's youngest populations, with a large share under the age of 25.

While this demographic structure creates opportunities for a creative and active workforce, it also presents obstacles in terms of education, employment, and the need for strong social and economic policies to capitalize on the youth bulge.

The burgeoning population offers both opportunities and challenges for economic development. On one hand, a large and youthful workforce can drive innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, population growth also intersects with environmental concerns. Balancing the need for economic development with sustainable practices becomes imperative to avoid the over-exploitation of natural resources and mitigate the impact on ecosystems.

With that said, here are the 10 African countries with the highest population at the start of 2024.

This list was compiled by WorldPopulationReview, an independent for-profit company dedicated to providing current world population data and demographics.

Rank Country Population Global rank
1. Nigeria 226,987,534 7th
2. Ethiopia 128,432,812 10th
3. Egypt 113,763,536 14th
4. Democratic Republic of Congo 104,255,885 15th
5. Tanzania 68,617,296 21st
6. South Africa 60,752,963 24th
7. Kenya 55,755,912 26th
8. Uganda 49,382,137 30th
9. Sudan 48,855,380 31st
10. Algeria 46,015,294 34th
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

My review of the Infinix HOT 40 PRO smartphone

My review of the Infinix HOT 40 PRO smartphone

Bank of Ghana approves RightCard (LemFi) to operate remittances to Ghana

Bank of Ghana approves RightCard (LemFi) to operate remittances to Ghana

Upgrade Your Tech Game: Top 5 must-have oraimo that will inspire you to meet your New Year goals

Upgrade Your Tech Game: Top 5 must-have oraimo that will inspire you to meet your New Year goals

CBN reforms will let you get FX without knowing anybody in any bank  —  Cardoso

CBN reforms will let you get FX without knowing anybody in any bank  —  Cardoso

10 African countries with the highest population at the start of 2024

10 African countries with the highest population at the start of 2024

Cardoso says foreign investors who left Nigeria are interested in coming back

Cardoso says foreign investors who left Nigeria are interested in coming back

Investors on stock market gain ₦899bn

Investors on stock market gain ₦899bn

CBN bans banks and fintechs from international money transfers

CBN bans banks and fintechs from international money transfers

OPay drives innovative, insured security feature to secure user's finances

OPay drives innovative, insured security feature to secure user's finances

Pulse Sports

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria’s naira hits new lows vs dollar at official market

Nigeria’s naira falls to record low of N1,490/$1 at the official market

Vehicle importation slumps within 12 months as forex crisis worsens

Vehicle importation in Nigeria slumps within 12 months as forex crisis worsens

IMF projects global growth at 31% in 2024, 3.2% in 2025 [GMK Center]

Global growth projected at 3.1% in 2024 - IMF's World Economic Outlook report reveals

Aliko Dangote's refinery project has the capacity to produce 650,000 barrels per day. [Nairametrics]

Dangote Refinery set to import crude oil from US