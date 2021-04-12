Most people in the country still use cash, and it is the most commonly found transaction option in businesses across the country.

There are signs that the world is moving towards becoming a cashless society, though, and it could be essential for Nigeria to catch up soon. It may be wise for Nigerian businesses to look towards their South African counterparts when it comes to embracing newer payment methods.

What is The Current Situation in Nigeria?

Judging from the statistics, Nigeria is at least a decade behind the west in its adoption of alternatives to cash. The country is 117th in a list of 137 countries in terms of credit card penetration, with only 2.6 percent of the population using plastic. Not only is cash the most-used method of payment in restaurants and physical stores, Nigerians have also been found to prefer cash on delivery when paying for online goods from sites like Jumia.

It seems as though the Nigerian people need more education when it comes to alternative payment methods, as cash may not be sustainable in an ever-advancing society. The good news is that 73.2 percent of people in the country own a bank account, so this can be used as a stepping stone to moving towards digital payments.

The fact that internet penetration in the country is also on the rise will be a help as well. 42 percent of people are online in the country now, compared to 10 percent in 2010. As increasing amounts of people gain access to the internet, online payments will become more common and there will be a greater amount of trust in this option

How Is South Africa Moving Things Forward?

South Africa is often seen as the model to follow in Africa for numerous things. And the country is ahead of Nigeria when it comes to modern payment methods. Payment methods have had to move forward in South Africa, as the online consumer industry is growing.

When people go online to enjoy some entertainment games like online casinos in the country, for example, they want to find the fastest payment options available. This is vital in a sector that is so dependent on the reliability of instant and safe transactions. Some of the best payment platforms recommended for playing online include Skrill and Neteller. There has also been a rise in the number of sites that are accepting bitcoin.

Other online games are increasing in popularity in South Africa as well, with the eSports scene there ranked at 47th in the global rankings. Players need to use digital payment methods in order to gain upgrades and advantages when practicing online games. Nigeria is also aiming to grow its gaming scene and, when it does, it will also see a major shift towards more online payments.

How Can Nigeria Move Towards a Cashless Society?

Many Nigerians may not yet see the need to move towards a cashless society, but the urgency could soon become apparent. People are swiftly realizing that the constant exchange of paper and coins is a surefire way to spread disease and illness. This isn’t the only reason, though. A cashless society may see a reduction of crime, as there will be fewer petty theft incidents. Going cashless is better for the economy in general, as there are lower transaction costs and less chance of tax evasion.

Internet usage in the country is rising at an astonishing rate, and it seems as though most of the population will be online in another ten years judging by the trajectory to this point. This will increase the amount of people shopping online, and could raise awareness for the need to switch to digital payments in an internet-ready society.

Education is also important in helping Nigeria move towards more of a cashless society. People need to be taught about the risks involved with digital payments so that they can ensure that they keep their information secure. But they also need to be educated on the benefits of going cashless, and how it could be beneficial for the country’s economy in the long run.

South Africa is certainly leading the way in Africa when it comes to moving away from cash, and Nigeria needs to follow suit if it wants to prepare for a potentially cashless society in the future.

