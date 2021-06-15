Documentary: How Wema Bank transforms customers’ lifestyles with unique innovations

In becoming Nigeria’s financial institution of choice, Wema Bank has built several digital products and offerings like ALAT, Sara, Gender Loan Offering, Hackaholics, SME solutions and lots more. ALAT by Wema, for instance, is Nigeria’s first digital bank that blazed the trail for others in the sector.

Alat being the first fully digital bank in Nigeria changed the phase of online banking and made it possible for customers to do much more. With flexible saving options which can generate up to 7% interest, hassle-free loans, ability to top-up loans even on existing loans, virtual dollar cards and lots more.

But despite its strides, the bank intends to keep setting the pace in the digital space and dedicate its resources towards providing top notch services to customers and leaving them with memorable experiences.

“As the first financial institution to develop Nigeria’s first fully digital bank, our vision remains to be the bank of choice for service delivery and superior returns,” Lead, Public Relations & Reputation Management, Wema Bank, Morolake Philip – Ladipo explained in a recently released video detailing the bank’s activities.

Head, Corporate Strategy, Olufemi Akinfolarin, corroborated her in the same video, affirming that “Customer satisfaction is our key focus, hence we constantly think of new ideas and new ways to engage our customers. We are committed to our purpose of making lives easier through innovations and digital-driven products.”

Wema Bank, which recently celebrated its 76th anniversary is committed to impacting society positively with its digital offerings. To know more details about its digital innovations, CLICK HERE.