RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

DMO lists 2 new FGN savings bonds for subscription at N1,000 each

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has listed two new Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) savings bonds for subscription at N1,000 per unit.

DMO’s Director-General, Patience Oniha.
DMO’s Director-General, Patience Oniha.

According to the DMO, the first one is a two-year savings bond maturing on June 15, 2024, at an interest rate of 8.20 per cent per annum.

Recommended articles

The second is a three-year savings bond due maturing on June 15, 2025 at 9.20 per cent per annum interest rate.

“Offer opens on Monday, June 6 and closes on Friday, June 10; settlement date is June 15.

“They are offered at N1,000 per unit, subject to a minimum subscription of N5000, and in multiples of N1000 thereafter, subject to a maximum subscription of N50 million.

“Interest payment will be made quarterly, while total sum invested (bullet repayment) will be made on maturity date,’’ the DMO stated.

It added that the FGN bonds qualify as securities in which trustees could invest under the Trustee Investment Act.

“They also qualify as government securities within the meaning of Company Income Tax Act and Personal Income Tax Act; for Tax Exemption and for Pension Funds, among others,’’ it stated.

The savings bonds are listed on The Nigerian Stock Exchange and qualify as liquid asset for liquidity ratio calculation in banks.

“FGN bonds are backed by the full faith and credit of the Federal Government of Nigeria and charged upon the general assets of Nigeria,’’ it also stated.

The DMO urged interested investors to contact stock broking firms appointed as distributors or visit its website: www.dmo.gov.ng for the list of distributors.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

10 African countries with the highest number of universities

10 African countries with the highest number of universities

Top 5 most stressful cities in Africa to live in

Top 5 most stressful cities in Africa to live in

10 African countries that receive the highest remittance inflows, according to latest stats

10 African countries that receive the highest remittance inflows, according to latest stats

The best small business to start in each African country, according to a survey

The best small business to start in each African country, according to a survey

7 countries with the best healthcare systems in Africa

7 countries with the best healthcare systems in Africa

5 African countries with the best quality of life index scores

5 African countries with the best quality of life index scores

Kizz Daniel and Davido set to release joint EP

Kizz Daniel and Davido set to release joint EP

Withdrawal method: How to do it correctly, its effectiveness in birth control

Withdrawal method: How to do it correctly, its effectiveness in birth control

Tourists express shock over how they all travelled to Ghana and got pregnant (PHOTOS)

Tourists express shock over how they all travelled to Ghana and got pregnant (PHOTOS)

Trending

Top 5 most stressful cities in Africa to live in

20. Lagos, Nigeria — Africa's largest city, Lagos has huge gulfs between its rich and poor, with many Nigerians wealthy from the oil industry living right next to those stricken by poverty.

10 African countries with the highest number of universities

10 African countries with the highest number of universities

5 African countries with the best quality of life index scores

5 African countries with the best quality of life index scores (Photo by Beum Portƒolio)

The best small business to start in each African country, according to a survey

Creative Small Business ideas