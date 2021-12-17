RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

DMO calls on Nigerians to invest in new Sovereign Sukuk offer of N250bn

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has called on Nigerian investors to partner with the Federal Government towards the development of road infrastructure.

DMO lists N150b FG bonds for auction. [Vanguard]
DMO lists N150b FG bonds for auction. [Vanguard]

The DMO announced this on its website, as it opened offer for a new Sovereign Sukuk of up to N250 billion on Thursday.

Recommended articles

It stated that the Federal Government had so far realised the sum of N362.57 billion from Sukuk since it was first introduced in 2017, which has been deployed to roads construction across the country.

“This Sovereign Sukuk will be the fourth to be issued since its first Sukuk issuance in September 2017.

“It is for a tenure of 10 years at a Rental Income of 12.80 per cent per annum which will be paid half-yearly.

“The proceeds of the Sukuk will be used to finance critical road projects across Nigeria.

“So far, through the issuance of Sovereign Sukuk in 2017, 2018 and 2020, the DMO has raised a total of sum of N362.57 billion.

“The monies have been deployed to the rehabilitation and construction of critical economic road projects across the country.

“The impact of the Sovereign Sukuk on road infrastructure in terms of job creation, travel time, safety and movement of goods have made the Sukuk a beneficial financial instrument for financing economic growth and development,” it stated.

It urged institutions, individuals, associations and cooperative societies to invest in the Sovereign Sukuk thereby supporting the DMO towards raising project-tied funds and promoting financial inclusion.

“The offer closes Dec. 22,. Interested investors can download the Application Form at: www.dmo.gov.ng.”

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Guys, here are 3 questions you should never ask a woman during sex

Guys, here are 3 questions you should never ask a woman during sex

Mercy Johnson-Okojie gets new home in Lagos

Mercy Johnson-Okojie gets new home in Lagos

Nollywood actor Karibi Fubara is dead

Nollywood actor Karibi Fubara is dead

17 widows of polygamist pastor clash with his family in court over inheritance

17 widows of polygamist pastor clash with his family in court over inheritance

Woman marries bedridden electrician who fell from electric pole: “I’m ready to live with him

Woman marries bedridden electrician who fell from electric pole: “I’m ready to live with him”

‘You are a prostitute’ - Mercy Asiedu’s camp reply Afia Schwar (WATCH)

‘You are a prostitute’ - Mercy Asiedu’s camp reply Afia Schwar (WATCH)

Ghanaian teacher arrested for sodomising 60-year-old man

Ghanaian teacher arrested for sodomising 60-year-old man

Disabled suspect with ‘spiritual powers’ escapes from the hands of police officers in court

Disabled suspect with ‘spiritual powers’ escapes from the hands of police officers in court

46-year-old woman arrested for raping 15-year-old boy after he fixed her bedroom light

46-year-old woman arrested for raping 15-year-old boy after he fixed her bedroom light

Trending

NNPC working hard to crash cooking gas price - Kyari

Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mele Kyari (Nairametrics)

Everything you need to know about the new Lekki-Epe International airport

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE NEW LEKKI-EPE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Recycling is one of Nigeria's proudest achievements

Recycling is one of Nigeria's proudest achievements

Isimi Lagos, Nigeria’s first Lifestyle and Wellness City set to kick off infrastructure development project in March 2022

Isimi Lagos, Nigeria’s first Lifestyle and Wellness City set to kick off infrastructure development project in March 2022.