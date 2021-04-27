Diaspora Remittances: CBN releases updated list of IMTOs in Nigeria
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has published an updated list of International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) approved for Diaspora Remittances in the country as at April 1, totalling 57.
Among the IMTOs listed are: Aftab Currency Exchange Ltd, Nigerian Postal Service, Ria Financial, PayPal Inc, Western Union, Swift Payment Ltd and Worldremit Ltd.
Also on the list are Money Gram, Interswitch Ltd, Paycom Nigeria Ltd, Pagatech Ltd and Flutterwave Technology Solutions Ltd, among others.
