Dial-A-Delivery: A Guinness bar experience at your home

Taking stress out of shopping for customer's favourite drinks, Dial-A-Delivery delivers a vast range of beverages - premium spirits, premium beers, fine liqueurs, malt beverages, etc. - to the front door.

Dial-A-Delivery carries a full range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, from premium spirits, Cîroc, Johnnie Walker, and The Singleton; to premium beers; Smirnoff, Gordon's, Baileys, Orijin, Mr Dowells, Malta Guinness, and much more.

Pulse Nigeria

Speaking about Dial-A-Delivery, Adenike Adebola, Marketing & Innovation Director, Guinness Nigeria, explained, "Our goals with Dial-A-Delivery are quite simple: Make it easy for consumers tofind the perfect drink for each occasion.

"So, whether shaking, mixing, or drinking neat; whether relaxing alone or in the company of friends and family, every experience, each moment, should be memorable.

"Taking the stress out of getting drinks is for us key task in keeping the memorable in the moment."

The stylishly packaged premium delivery service is open 8 am to 5 pm Mondays to Saturdays, and offers same day delivery for orders before 3 pm.

Try out the N700 flat rate for deliveries in Lagos by calling 080017591759.

