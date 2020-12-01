The Chief Job and Wealth Creation Officer, Prof. Eric Eboh, who disclosed this on Monday at a two-day workshop in Warri, said the portal would be customised in a manner that job seekers in the state could access job market information collated from prospective employers in the private sector

Eboh was represented at the event entitled: “Job Readiness Workshop” by Mr Chukwuka Osumili, Coordinator, Graduates Employment and Enhancement Programme (GEEP) and Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Wealth Creation.

He said that the workshop was part of measures to improve the employability and market-readiness of fresh graduates by way of imparting on them functional skills, tendencies and aptitudes.

“When functional, this landmark digital platform will facilitate the real-time flow and exchange of information between private sector employers and job seeking youths in the state.

“The job readiness workshops are driven by the need to remedy the inadequate preparedness of fresh graduates for the job market. It serves as “finishing school” for these graduates.

“The curriculum of the job readiness workshops reflects hands-on skills, competencies and behaviours, which predispose fresh graduates to find and obtain employment in the organised private sector,” Eboh said.

Mr Anthony Okiemute, a participant at the workshop, commended the state government for the gesture, noting that the development would ease the challenges faced by job seekers in the state.

The first phase of the workshop was held between Nov. 26 and 27 in Asaba, NAN reports.