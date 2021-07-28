Data center market nears $174 billion

According to intelligence and advisory firm Arizton, the global data center market will reach $174 billion by 2023.

As disruptive IoT technologies create a spike in demand for data centers, while the essence of data continues to grow, more sustainable, efficient, adaptive, and resilient data center infrastructure will be needed if owners are to cash in on this growth opportunity.

Many companies across the world have already begun their journey in this regard, investing heavily on data center--a pattern yet to resonate with their African counterparts.

According to Schneider Electric, for industrial operators to capture the benefits of increased automation, they cannot rely on cloud technology alone.

Local edge data centers, which are IT infrastructure enclosures/spaces/facilities distributed geographically to enable endpoints on the network, are increasingly becoming important.

“As digitization and technological advances bring us hurtling towards a new, more integrated future, not all data center owners will be equally equipped to handle the new levels of operational agility required.

"However, if risks and shortcomings within existing data center systems and related management strategies are recognized early enough, stakeholders will improve their chances to engineer a smooth transition to the more dynamic future,” says Christophe Begat; Managing Director for Anglophone West Africa at Schneider Electric.

Citing IDC’s predictions, Schneider Electric said that there will be approximately 41.6 billion connected IoT devices by 2025 – three times more than the number of people on the planet.

Out of this number, industrial and automotive equipment represent the largest opportunity of connected things.

Most commercial and industrial companies are experiencing a new challenge meeting the surge in demand from customers while ensuring business continuity in the current environment.

This means speedier adoption of 4.0 technologies like Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications that involves massive quantities of data.

This explosion of data requires immense and even speedier computing power.

And with more advanced technologies like robotics and artificial intelligence (AI), it is no longer possible for companies to rely solely on a centralized data center located in an entirely different location.

This is because the transfer of data between the operating system and data center will be slower – reducing the effectiveness of advanced technologies meant to drive efficiencies in the first place.