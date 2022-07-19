RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Dana Air gives update on emergency landing of aircraft in Abuja

Authors:

Ima Elijah

“The pilot in command briefed the passengers on the incident and landed the aircraft safely at the Abuja Airport.”

Dana Air
Dana Air

A Dana Air Boeing 737 aircraft with registration number (5N DNA) on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, made an emergency landing after one of its engines developed a fault mid-air.

Recommended articles

The airline confirmed the incident in a statement that the incident took place at about 2:52 pm.

The airline stated that all 100 passengers were unhurt and disembarked safely at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

Part of the statement read: “Our Abuja-bound Boeing 737 aircraft with registration number (5N DNA) embarked on an emergency landing today, 19th July 2022, due to an indication on one of its engines,” the statement said.

“The pilot in command briefed the passengers on the incident and landed the aircraft safely at the Abuja Airport.”

The airline added that the aircraft has been grounded for immediate attention by the team of engineers and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has been briefed on the incident.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Time and where to watch Super Falcons of Nigeria against Morocco

Time and where to watch Super Falcons of Nigeria against Morocco

Ada Ameh is dead

Ada Ameh is dead

African Footballer of the Year award winners [Updated List 1970 - 2019]

African Footballer of the Year award winners [Updated List 1970 - 2019]

How to dress according to your body type

How to dress according to your body type

BREAKING: Seyi Makinde’s deputy, Rauf Olaniyan has been impeached

BREAKING: Seyi Makinde’s deputy, Rauf Olaniyan has been impeached

What's the difference between having s*x and making love?

What's the difference between having s*x and making love?

Top 10 richest African footballers by net worth

Top 10 richest African footballers by net worth

How Abba Kyari, other VIP inmates survived Kuje prison attack

How Abba Kyari, other VIP inmates survived Kuje prison attack

Security operatives ignored my intelligence on Kuje prison attack, Gumi's aide

Security operatives ignored my intelligence on Kuje prison attack, Gumi's aide

Trending

Nigerian court orders Multichoice to sublicense channels to Metro-digital

Multichoice

Air Peace begins official flight operations to China

Air Peace begins official flight operations to China

10 Nigerians working at Amazon you should know

10 Nigerians working at Amazon you should know

Naira slumps at Investors and Exporters window

Naira slumps at Investors and Exporters window. REUTERS/Joe Penney