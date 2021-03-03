According to the Senior Brand Strategist, Ms Seun Koshoedo, the session is set to hold on March 12, 2021 will host different key female players across the technology, finance, media, and entertainment industry, sharing their experiences, professional challenges, strategies, and trends that have inspired techniques to challenge the status quo in the new normal.

Some of the panel discussion include Breaking New Frontiers in the New Normal, where the Founder/Chief Executive Officer of HerVest Limited, Solape Akinpelu will be part of the panel. Other panelists on this session include Olawunmi Oni-Buraimoh, PhD. Senior Lecturer, English Department, Faculty of Arts, LASU and Betty Irabor, Founder/CEO, Genevieve magazine.

In the second-panel session, where discussions will focus on ‘The Place of Women in a Technology-Driven World’, Tinu Adeyemi, Group Head, HR and General Services at CWG Plc; Vivian Okpala, Head of Procurement at CWG Plc; Abisola Oshin, Head, Legal at CWG Plc and Oluwabunmi Adewunmi, Head, Business Intelligence & Quality Assurance at CWG Plc will be on the panel.

Meanwhile, the Keynote Speaker at the conference, which will be held virtually is Hafsat Abiola-Costello, President, Women in Africa Initiative.

Participants are to register via https://bit.ly/3r5DV4v

