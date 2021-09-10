From January to August 2021, the Tincan Island Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), generated N320.96 billion for the federation, says Comptroller of the Tincan Lagos Command, Abdullahi Musa.
Customs says it can generate more money for Nigeria if port roads are fixed
Nigeria's ports could do with better roads and an enabling environment.
Musa however adds that Tincan Port is grappling with infrastructure and logistic challenges.
He cites poor access roads, network connectivity, poor power supply and non-availability of government warehouse facilities, as factors impeding more revenue generation at the ports.
He says these factors are in the way of an enabling business environment at the ports.
These factors are also why there's always gridlock at the ports and why it takes forever to move import/export containers and empty containers to and from the ports, Musa adds.
