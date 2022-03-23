RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Cryptocurrency exchange, Quidax unveils one of Africa's biggest music producers as its brand ambassador

Authors:

Pulse Mix

. . . Announces the launch of its Crypto Academy

At a press conference yesterday, African founded cryptocurrency exchange, Quidax announced that it will be collaborating with popular record producer, Micheal Collins popularly known as Don Jazzy.

Recommended articles
The crypto start-up had launched an online campaign last week with #TheQuidaxCall. The campaign which started on Tuesday, 15th March saw Quidax reveal celebrities like; Diane Russet and Bisola Aiyeola, both of whom are actresses and are former reality stars of Big Brother Naija. They also unveiled popular actor Timini Egbuson and celebrity Chef, Gbubemi Fregene aka Chef Fregz as well as award winning Jude Abaga better known as M.I Abaga.

From the left; Morris Ebieroma (Co-founder and Chief Information Officer at Quidax), Michael Collins aka Don Jazzy (Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mavin Records) and Buchi Okoro (Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Quidax), Uzo Awili (Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at Quidax)

In the videos announcing the celebrities, an unknown person was seen to be making the calls to the celebrities. At the event, Don Jazzy was revealed to be the person making the calls to these celebrities.

Speaking on why Quidax was partnering with Don Jazzy, Buchi said “Don Jazzy has been such a great personality and is someone that I have looked up to for a long time. He has been able to build a record label when it seemed impossible. But the best part is that Don Jazzy is passionate about crypto and also owns crypto assets.”

Don Jazzy is the CEO and founder of Mavin records which can be said to be the powerhouse of music in Africa with artistes like Rema and Ayra Starr. Don Jazzy has more than 18 million followers across Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

In an Instagram post in November, 2021 Don Jazzy showcased part of his NFT collection which included a cool cat, mutant ape, afrodroids, superkongs, and several others.

Less than two weeks ago Quidax had launched a crypto academy aimed at making it easy for anyone to learn about crypto.

The course takes less than 2 hours to complete and is made up of 5 videos which are simple to understand.

According to Quidax this course is for crypto beginners and is the first in a series of other courses that will be launched in coming months.

Recently Quidax became the first African crypto exchange to be listed on CoinMarketCap.

CoinMarketCap is the world's most-referenced price-tracking website for crypto assets. CMC as it is often called is commonly cited by CNBC, Bloomberg, and other major news outlets. Its data is also used by the U.S. government and several other governments.

About Quidax

Quidax is an African-founded cryptocurrency exchange that makes it easy for anyone to buy, sell, store and transfer cryptocurrencies. Quidax also enables fintech companies to provide cryptocurrency-related services to their customers.

Authors:

