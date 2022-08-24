Crypto: Reports predict 100% global adoption rate for Nigeria by 2030

Two weeks ago, a study by the crypto market tracker, Coingecko revealed that Nigeria is currently leading the pack of countries with the highest interest in crypto despite the market correction experienced in 2022.

The Merchant Machine study sampled data metrics from 50 countries in a bid to discover countries that invest the most in cryptocurrency.

The data from Merchant Machine factored in on five core details which include the number of crypto owners in a country, the global decentralized finance (DeFi) adoption index, the number of businesses that allow crypto payments, the number of Bitcoin (BTC) ATMs, and the monthly search volume of cryptocurrency terms.

Nigeria, however, failed to make it to the top 10 global list of countries utilizing crypto currently despite the prediction of having full adoption by 2030.

The prediction that foretells Nigeria's global crypto takeover stems from its current position as Africa's largest crypto market and also, is due to several challenging economic factors like the continuous devaluation of its local currency, growing inflation and worsening economic conditions.

The list of crypto adoption predictions for 2030 places Nigeria in top spot (100%) with the Philippines (86%), Thailand (64%), Malaysia (61%) and India (50%) coming behind respectively.