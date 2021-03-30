The annual conference which was held in commemoration of International Women’s Day celebration was attended by participants, guest speakers, notable personalities and dignitaries from across the country.

This year’s theme was designed to celebrate and empower women who are constantly pushing beyond limits and inspiring others to do the same across Nigeria and the globe. The timeline of activities which was spread from the 8th -13th March, included interactive discussions on Twitter, 1-hour virtual daily dialogue series with experts from UK, USA & Africa streaming LIVE on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Periscope, and the grand finale at the Wisdom arena, Agege Lagos.

Crushing The Status Quo with Adesunmbo Adeoye and other power women at the Inspiring Change Conference 2021

At the finale event, opening remarks and the welcome address was made by the founder and convener of the Inspiring Change Initiative; Adesunmbo Adeoye, after which she introduced the Special Guest Speaker; Lady Onyeka Onwenu, the “Girl Talk” panellists and other notable personalities in attendance.

In a captivating 45-minute session, Nigeria’s music icon and media personality, Onyeka Onwenu delivered a profound message and also admonished the audience to never limit their abilities but make it valuable to the point where people will recognise it as “Golden”. Her message was received with a resounding applause and cheers from the audience.

In continuation of the conference, Minister Exouxia Wilson delivered the conference theme song backed by a special rendition of his hit song “Testimony Year”. The conference keynote address was delivered thereafter by the convener in an already charged atmosphere.

This session was taken over by the holy spirit, as the divine move of God was visible. Adesunmbo Adeoye emphasized the need to for every attendee to refuse to live by the circumstances surrounding their lives especially now, as she urged them to change the way they talk, think, and deepen their faith in God, while using the story of David’s victory against Goliath as a perfect example of “crushing the status quo by grace”.

The conference also featured its annual and interactive “Girl Talk” session with Health Expert; Adedamola ‘AskDamz’ Ladejobi and Folake Kehinde, CEO Folake Aya Akanni Essentials as panellists. Highlighting their individual journeys, they both took turns in sharing practical insights on navigating career, leveraging on social media, and essentially crushing the status quo in business.

MasterCard Foundation in conjunction with Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) were also in attendance to sign up and empower 10 lucky women to free strategy sessions under the “Transforming Nigerian Youth” program.

The conference ended with another special rendition by Fortune Ogedengbe.

Speaking on this year’s event, the convener of the conference, Adesunmbo Adeoye expressed thus “It is clear that we need direction for the times we are in, and since the inception of the initiative, we have hosted power women who have been able to bridge the gender gap in their respective professions dominated by men, who come to share inspiring stories and steps they took in navigating their life so attendees can draw strength and inspiration to tackle their own giant-looking obstacles.

"This is the 8th edition with expert speakers from across the world and a line-up of interactive sessions and I can boldly say, the era of staying down is over. This meeting brings you to “what’s next” and it can only get better for the path of the Just is as a shining light that’s shines more and more unto a perfect day.”

ABOUT

The Inspiring Change Conference is an initiative of Adesunmbo Adeoye, which was born out of her ceaseless desire to support entrepreneurial ideas and to ensure every woman fulfils their God-given purpose.

