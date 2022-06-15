RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Crude oil: Nigeria, 6 others drop in production, OPEC report says

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), has released a fresh report on crude oil production of its member countries, indicating that six countries increased their crude oil output while seven countries declined in production.

Crude oil: Nigeria, 6 others drop in production, OPEC report says.
Crude oil: Nigeria, 6 others drop in production, OPEC report says.

The information is contained in the OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) for May 2022, which was obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday.

Recommended articles

The report showed that crude oil output increased in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Angola, Algeria, Congo, while production in Libya, Nigeria, Iraq, Gabon, venezuela, Iran and Equatorial Guinea declined.

It showed that total OPEC-13 crude oil production averaged 28.47 million barrels per day (mb/d) in May 2022, lower by 239,000 barrels per day (tb/d) month– on-month (m-o-m).

The report saw Saudi Arabia increasing output from 10,366 tb/d in April to 10,417 tb/d in May, UAE increased from 3,015 tb/d to 3,042 tb/d, while Kuwait jumped from 2,662 tb/d to 2687tb/d.

It further showed that Angola increased its crude oil output from 1,168 tb/d in April to 1,176tb/d in May, Algeria improved from 1,003 tb/d to 1,007tb/d, while Congo slightly moved up from 262tb/d to 268tb/d.

However, production in Libya declined from 914 tb/d in April to 725 tb/d in May, Nigeria’s output fell from 1,322 tb/d to 1,258 tb/d, while Iraq declined from 4,420 tb/d to 4,374tb/d.

Also, Gabon declined from 200tb/d to 169tb/d, Venezuela went down from 712tb/d to 711tb/d, while Iran and Equatorial Guinea declined from 2,564tb/d to 2,538tb/d and 96tb/d to 94tb/d respectively.

On the world oil supply, the report said preliminary data indicated that global liquids production in May decreased by 0.22 mb/d to average 98.71 mb/d compared with April.

Non-OPEC liquids production (including OPEC Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) is estimated to have increased in May by a minor 23 tb/d m-o-m to average 70.2 mb/d, but this was higher by 1.7 mb/d year-on-year (y-o-y).

“Preliminary estimated decreases in production during May were mainly driven by Canada and the UK by 0.4 mb/d, while Eurasia and Latin America are expected to have seen growth in liquids output of 0.4 mb/d”.

The share of OPEC crude oil in total global production decreased by 0.2 pp to 28.8 per cent in May compared with the previous month.

Estimates are based on preliminary data from direct communication for non-OPEC supply, OPEC and non conventional oil, while estimates for OPEC crude production are based on secondary sources.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here are 10 African countries with the worst electricity access

Here are 10 African countries with the worst electricity access

Top 10 African countries with the largest gold reserves

Top 10 African countries with the largest gold reserves

PDP dismisses Peter Obi’s popularity as South-East leaders demand VP slot

PDP dismisses Peter Obi’s popularity as South-East leaders demand VP slot

When and where to watch Super Eagles of Nigeria vs São Tomé and Príncipe

When and where to watch Super Eagles of Nigeria vs São Tomé and Príncipe

Samuel Eto'o rejects Liverpool defender Joel Matip

Samuel Eto'o rejects Liverpool defender Joel Matip

To whom little is given, less is expected: What the Headies rebuke says about Portable [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

To whom little is given, less is expected: What the Headies rebuke says about Portable [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Meet Super Eagles stars and their wives

Meet Super Eagles stars and their wives

Sex worker burnt alive after customer found Quran in her room

Sex worker burnt alive after customer found Quran in her room

Arsenal star Partey changes his name back to Thomas days after taking up Yakubu

Arsenal star Partey changes his name back to Thomas days after taking up Yakubu

Trending

Top 10 African countries with the largest gold reserves

Top 10 African countries with the largest gold reserves

Here are 10 African countries with the worst electricity access

Here are 10 African countries with the worst electricity access (Image Source: BBC)

Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote drops out of top 60 billionaires list even as his net continues to rise

Aliko Dangote

6 high paying side hustles for data scientists in Africa

6 high paying side hustles for data scientists in Africa