Crownedgear empowers youth, champions at International School, Unilag

#FeatureByCrownedgear: Crownedgear has continued to live up to its commitment to amplifying and supporting local communities including institutions.

The urban streetwear brand paid a courtesy visit to the International School of Lagos, UNILAG, giving some of its high-end items to the school’s sports team.

They were received by the Principal Mr Amusan, the Basketball Coach, Ijeoma Ernest, and some basketball team members.

Speaking on the visit, Creative Director, Tolu Ash noted that Crownedgear is investing in more equal, inclusive, and active communities to help create a future where everyone can thrive.

Kudirat is a current Lagos State National Team Medalist

In his words, “Community service is paramount. It’s not always about taking. We have to give back. And I mean give back to the communities that have shaped us. “we all have a choice in life to be the best version of ourselves and to help raise those around us to be the best they can be too. And that’s what Crownedgear is doing through these community services.

“Besides, the youth comprise a large chunk of Crownedgear’s buying demographic who recognize the level of craftsmanship that goes into all our collections.

According to the CROWNEDGEAR team, ISL was specially selected because of its illustrious students and educational instructors as evident in the plethora of awards won by the school over the years.

To buttress further, one of the beneficiaries of the brand’s community outreach to ISL is a student who is a current Lagos State National Team Medalist, as well as Anita Ijeoma, the current Under 17 shotput medalist in France for 2022.

Crownedgear has also made it known that it is keen on working with more than 100 organizations and communities around the world and is equally dedicated to levelling the playing field for all and sundry when it comes down to fashion luxury.

Crownedgear empowers youth, champions at International School, Unilag

