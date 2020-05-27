The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), South East chapter, says the coronavirus pandemic is taking its toll on the trade of herdsmen.

Alh. Gidado Siddiki, Chairman of MACBAN in South East, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Wednesday that there was drastic reduction in the number of cows sold by members of his association.

Siddiki said elaborate ceremonies like marriages and burials for which customers bought cows, were no longer held in compliance with COVID-19 prevention protocols.

"The coronavirus outbreak is seriously affecting our business; we no longer sell cows like we used to because people no longer hold ceremonies like marriages and burials.

"Again, cows have become expensive due to the high cost of transportation and our volume of sales has gone down drastically," he said.

Siddiki said he had ensured that his members were adequately informed on the dangers of the novel virus and ways of preventing it, but expressed worries that most of them were not adhering to the rules.

He called on all MACBAN members to obey the guidelines provided by health authorities and government, which included keeping safe distance, non-shaking of hands or embrace, regular washing of hands with soap, use of hand sanitisers and facemasks.

"I and members of my leadership take the awareness message to them where they are in the bush; also we have to join hands with other people to eradicate this virus which is threatening our business," he said.

Siddiki thanked governors of South East states and the people of the area for being good hosts and giving them the enabling environment to do their business.

"I want to use this opportunity to thank the people of South East, especially their governors,for the cordial relationship that exists between my members and their host communities," he said.