Court orders MTN, NELMCO to pay N200m to victim of amputation

“I equally hold that the plaintiff is entitled to claims from the defendants jointly and severally as compensation or general damages for the permanent disablement via the loss of her two hands, right leg.

“This led to continuous pains, medical treatment, anguish, shock and continuous psychological trauma and loss of amenities of life caused by the defendants’ act and omissions.

“Therefore, the sum of N200 million is hereby awarded against the defendants jointly and severally in favour of the plaintiff.

“The particular of heads of the damages is as follows: Loss of earnings, pains and suffering N10 million, loss of capacity for enjoyment of life N10 million.

“Shortening of expectation of life N10 million, cost of keeping a servant to assist the plaintiff N10 million, general damages N150 million and cost of action N10 million,” Lawan said.

Briefly after the court verdict, Mr Ahmed Igoche, the plaintiff’s counsel said the victim was electrocuted as a result of the negligence of the defendants.

He said defendants located a mast close to the father of the victim’s house with 33kv line without protection, which according to him, electrocuted the 4-year old victim.