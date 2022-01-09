Costly pricing mistakes that can seriously harm your business

Pricing solely based on how much cheaper your products are than your competitors.

It can be tempting to price your services or products based on what competitors are charging to undercut them, but it is not the most brilliant move. It could lead you to lose money and customers if you don't understand why they are paying for those products/services at that specific rate.

If you focus less on how much value a customer can get and more on how much they can save, you might be perceived as substandard.

2.Setting prices too high for your target market

Pricing can be tricky when you are just starting, especially if you have a stringent budget. However, it is important not to price your products or services too high for what they offer, even in that case. It could lead customers to doubt the quality of service/products they receive.

3.Setting prices without customer segmentation

Businesses with and without a wide customer base need to set prices that appeal to each market segment. For instance, if your products or services resonate primarily with college students, you should adjust the pricing accordingly.

4.Being inflexible with prices

Customers are constantly looking out for the best bargain they can get. If your prices are fixed and do not change according to the market or current situations, you could be losing out on business. A flexible pricing strategy is vital for any company looking to generate leads in today's competitive world.

5.Not trying enough price points

A business that offers too many or too few price points can be at a disadvantage. Offering too many options confuses customers and could lead to them not purchasing at all. On the other hand, not offering enough options makes it difficult for customers to find their befitting product or service. Therefore, it is essential to try different prices and see what works to find the sweet spot for pricing.