Corporate statement on the new board constitution

The Board of Directors of First Bank of Nigeria Limited is now comprised as follows:

1. Mr. Tunde Hassan-Odukale - Chairman

2. Mrs. Tokunbo Martins

3. Mr. Uche Nwokedi

4. Mr. Adekunle Sonola

5. Ms. Isioma Ogodazi

6. Mr. Ebenezer Olufowose

7. Mr. Ishaya Elijah B. Dodo

8. Dr. Adesola Adeduntan FCA – Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer

9. Mr. Gbenga Shobo – Deputy Managing Director

10. Dr. Remi Oni – Executive Director

11. Mr. Abdullahi Ibrahim – Executive Director

Dr. Adesola Adeduntan has since resumed work as CEO in line with the directives of the CBN.

We can confirm that the Bank is cooperating with the Central Bank of Nigeria and other regulators while the operations of the Bank are not hampered or hindered in any way and are in fact running smoothly.

We further wish to reassure the public, our esteemed customers and stakeholders in the words of the Governor of the Central Bank in concluding his press conference, “The CBN hereby reassures the depositors, creditors and other stakeholders of the bank of its commitment to ensuring the stability of the financial system. There is therefore no cause for panic amongst the banking public, given that the actions being taken are meant to strengthen the Bank and position it as a banking industry giant.”

