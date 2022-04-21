Cormart, Meura partner to offer engineering solutions

As a result of their growing presence in the Nigerian market, Meura is now partnering with Cormart to provide local content initiatives and value addition so that customers would derive more value using Meura products.

Clement Gbala, Cormart’s General Manager – Breweries and Beverage, commented on how the partnership aims to provide solutions to Meura customers. He said, “This partnership focuses on providing quick solutions to customers. We are looking at VMI with customers, the use of regional offices and stock maintenance in our central warehouse in Cormart House, Lagos.”

He further stated, “This offers a massive reduction in long lead-time, production downtime, long service interval, travel restrictions that may affect prompt services, and the stock availability of spares for equipment.”

Martin Middernacht, Cormart’s Managing Director, commented on the company’s commitment to finding a solution to business processes. He said, “Finding solution to business processes is in line with our core value of innovation. We are committed to this partnership and would leverage our knowledge of the industry where we have worked successfully in the past two decades.”

He further added, “For us, it is exciting as we expand our portfolio and growth in our capacity to not only offer chemical solutions to the industry but also engineering solutions. We are looking forward to bringing a new dynamism in our level of services to the industry.”

Jeroen Vandenbussche, Meura’s Chief Commercial Officer, said, “The Nigerian market is globally one of Meura’s main markets with important growth opportunities. Cormart is an excellent partner, which allows us further develop the activities and improve the services to the Nigerian end customers”.

About Cormart Nigeria Ltd.:

Cormart Nigeria Ltd. is one of the leading chemical and food raw materials companies in Nigeria a member of the Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, a global conglomerate with a majority of its investments based in emerging markets.

Since its inception in 1980, it has been at the forefront of production, importation, stocking and distribution of chemicals and other raw materials. It provides premium products and services across the paint, confectioneries, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, food and beverage industries. With cutting edge and cost-effective products and solutions, Cormart represents the business interests of top multinational companies who wish to do business in Nigeria. Cormart is committed to the continuous increase of local production and the expansion of product lines to meet emerging market demands.

