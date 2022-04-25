According to a recently released report from the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the cost of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) saw an 83.62% increase from what it used to be last year.
Cooking gas price rises by 83% in 1 year – NBS Report
There has been an increase in the price of cooking gas.
As documented in the NBS report, the average price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of cooking gas was N3778.30 in March 2022, from N3708.58 recorded in February 2022, a 1.88% month-on-month increase.
The NBS report titled “Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) Price Watch (March 2022)” showed that the average highest price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of LPG was recorded in Ekiti with N4,200, followed by Niger with N4163.33 and Imo at N4150.00.
Comparatively, Adamawa had the lowest average cost for the refill of a 5kg cooking gas at #2604.01. Yobe and Kano came in at a close second and third at N2740.00 and N3300.00 respectively.
The report of the bureau, showed that the southeast had the highest price for the refill of 5kg cooking gas at N3992.56, followed by the South-West with N3900.55 and South-South, N3877.00. However, the North-East had the lowest average retail price which stood at N3419.37.
For 12.5kg cylinder cooking gas, the average price increased to N7617.71 in March 2022, from N7447.79 in February 2022. When analyzed by state, Osun had the highest average retail price sitting at #8782.14, coming in at a close second is Oyo State at #8400.00 and Katsina at #8300.00
