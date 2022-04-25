Cooking gas price rises by 83% in 1 year – NBS Report

As documented in the NBS report, the average price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of cooking gas was N3778.30 in March 2022, from N3708.58 recorded in February 2022, a 1.88% month-on-month increase.

The NBS report titled “Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) Price Watch (March 2022)” showed that the average highest price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of LPG was recorded in Ekiti with N4,200, followed by Niger with N4163.33 and Imo at N4150.00.

Comparatively, Adamawa had the lowest average cost for the refill of a 5kg cooking gas at #2604.01. Yobe and Kano came in at a close second and third at N2740.00 and N3300.00 respectively.

The report of the bureau, showed that the southeast had the highest price for the refill of 5kg cooking gas at N3992.56, followed by the South-West with N3900.55 and South-South, N3877.00. However, the North-East had the lowest average retail price which stood at N3419.37.