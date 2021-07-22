Companies will soon set up offices in Space, according to Jeff Bezos

"We need to take all heavy industry, all polluting industry and move it into space, and keep Earth as this beautiful gem of a planet that it is," the Amazon founder told MSNBC.

"It's going to take decades and decades to achieve, but you have to start, and big things start with small steps... that's what this sub-orbital tourism mission allows us to do. It allows us to practice over and over."

Bezos returned from space barely days after another billionaire, Richard Branson, made his own trip to space, with a market for space tourism blossoming with each passing day.

Bezos and other participants in the "billionaire space race" have been criticized for offering what some consider joy rides for the super-wealthy.