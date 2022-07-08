RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Commonly asked questions by Investors in Real estate

Authors:

Dennis Isong

People ask questions for different reasons and if you don’t want to make costly mistakes and wrong choices, you ask questions from those that have been experienced in the field you are about to venture into.

Real estate investment is not a field that you can barge into and learn on the job without proper foundational knowledge.

In the process of making inquiries, you can be lied to if you come across scammers. That’s why I am giving these answers out so that you can have accurate information.

1. What are the things to do before getting into real estate investing?

The first thing is to secure enough resources. Aside from this, you need to learn as much as you can about real estate investing.

2. How should I go about learning about real estate investing?

You don’t have to go to a higher institution for it. In this age of technology, you can easily access information from publications, podcasts, books, blogs, newspapers, etc.

3. When do I start making a profit?

Real estate investing can be a lucrative business. However, don’t expect to be rich overnight or even over a few months. All you need to do is be hardworking and very patient.

4. Do I need an agent when buying a property?

You can buy an investment property by yourself if you can go through the stressful and energy-consuming processes that come with it. However, you should run with a real estate agent or a developer.

An agent will put you through the whole process of buying a property and ensure that you comply with all the conditions. They will even help you to appraise the market, negotiate a deal and close it.

5. Do I need money to begin real estate?

There are several options when it comes to investment property financing. However, not everyone can qualify for a conventional mortgage because you will need a down payment and meet other requirements.

If you can’t buy in cash or don’t have enough money for a down payment, you will need to be more creative.

There are several ways for new real estate investors to get started with little to no money down. You could also consider Real estate partnerships, co-investment, off-plan investment, and JV.

6. Which one is better? Buy or rent a house?

This depends on your needs. Both sides have their benefits and limitations. It’s important to highlight both advantages and disadvantages of buying and renting a home. Renting a house is easy and cost-effective, but buying a home has long-term advantages.

7. Why do we call buying a house an investment since that’s just the only thing I want?

Whether you are procuring property to live in or yield passive income, it does not take away the fact that the property value will appreciate and generate returns. So, it is referred to as an investment.

8. Does real estate have an investment strategy? Which strategy would work best for me?

There are many property investment options that real estate offers. With this, many beginners’ real estate investors tend to be confused about which strategy to use. The amount of time and money you are willing to invest will determine the best real estate strategy.

9. How do I get to know profitable investment property?

Being successful in real estate means the ability to find profitable investment properties. To do so, you need to thoroughly evaluate the city, neighborhood, and investment property. But this process is a bit complex, energy-sapping, and time-consuming.

10. How can I begin searching for my home?

Searching for a home based on area, property type, and surroundings is very crucial and can be challenging at the same time.

To ease the process, contact a real estate agent to simplify the home buying process. Also, you can find websites where they do property listing to save you the stress of going around the place looking for a vacant home for sale.

Authors:

Dennis Isong Dennis Isong Dennis Isong helps individuals invest right in Real estate. For questions on this article or enquiring about Real estate. Email: Dennis@Landproperty.ng or Whatsapp/Call +2348164741041

