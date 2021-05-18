Chi Farms expands Hatchery production at Ajanla Farms

This expansion is necessary to meet increasing production demands of Day-old-chicks across the country. Dr. Ananda Raj, Business Head - Poultry Marketing and Sales, Chi Farms, explained the importance of the expansion. “Expanding our operations will enable us have better control, supervision and most importantly sustain our quality standards while we meet the continuously growing demands from customers”, he said.

The expansion project which began in June 2020 is projected to be completed and commissioned by August 2021.

Dr. Tunji Olaitan, Managing Director, Chi Farms, explained that there are plans for further expansions in the future. “By next year, we will have additional compliment of 8 setters, thus increasing the operational capacity from 44 million Day-old- chicks per year to 52 million chicks. This is to respond adequately not only in terms of Day-old-chick volume but also delivering premium quality offerings to the Nigerian poultry industry.”

Pulse Nigeria

These strategic investments ensure that Chi Farms remains the market leader with premium quality products and pacesetting in new technologies integration in the industry.

Some of the innovations in the pipeline for Chi Farms include infrared break treatment machine (PSP), which offers stress-free and precision de-beaking options with real time value add. In addition, they are accelerating housing modification projects and conversion of naturally ventilated poultry houses to environmentally controlled houses.

This consistent investment in expansion projects geared at improving their business processes lays credence to their slogan: “Exceeding your quality expectations”.

About Chi Farms Ltd.:

Chi Farms Limited is a leading agribusiness company in Nigeria and a member of the Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, a global conglomerate with most of its investments based in emerging markets. CHI Farms has been in business for close to three decades, and has grown steadily, offering products and services in the Nigerian Agricultural sector, while employing innovative approaches and technologies thereby contributing to national food security, poverty alleviation and environmental sustainability.