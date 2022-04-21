Chi Farms doubles meat processing operation

Martin Middernacht, Executive Director - Chi Farms, commented on customers demand and Chi Farms’ focus on quality. He said, “Doubling our production is a needed move to address and meet customers’ demands. This shows a good index of our scalability and sustainability, achieved as a result of our uncompromised brand image in meeting and satisfying our customers’ needs. Our foremost priority is the quality and safety of each product”.

Head of Chicken Processing - Chi Farms, Esther Iyanda, commented on management’s commitment. “This is an enviable achievement for Chi Farms in the industry. We have been able to increase our output through the management’s resolute commitment and support”.

Meat processing involves hygienic handling and a good selection of meat. It is subjected to different operational machines to effect comminution, after which it is hygienically packaged, stored and kept in a controlled environment until purchased and consumed.

About Chi Farms Ltd.:

Chi Farms Limited is a leading agribusiness company in Nigeria and a member of the Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, a global conglomerate with a majority of its investments based in emerging markets.

CHI Farms has been in business for close to three decades and has grown steadily, offering products and services in the Nigerian Agricultural sector, while employing innovative approaches and technologies.

Over the years, CHI Farms has strengthened and diversified its product ranges and services in poultry, aquaculture, fish feed, cattle breeding and fattening, meat and meat processing. It also offers a range of other services including technical support services, laboratory services and training institutes for capacity building and manpower development.

---