With over 40 percent of the population below the poverty line, issues of internal displacements and political instability in the country, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has estimated that 13.9 million Nigerians are at risk of food insecurity and malnutrition in 2021.

Ironically, Nigeria’s potential for food production is enormous. The National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) reported that 84 million hectares of arable land are available for farming in the country but only 40% has been cultivated. Despite these potentials, food is one of the largest import commodities in Nigeria with an estimated spend of about $5 billion on an annual basis (Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD).

As effort to diversify the country’s economy from oil propels the nation to relook agriculture, lack of investment in local production as well as dependence on food importation have proven to be significant impending factors in expanding the agricultural sector. Yet local agricultural productivity remains a “principal approach to solving the problem of long-term food insecurity”, says FOA.

LOCAL WHEAT PRODUCTION

Consumption of wheat in Nigeria grew to over 4.0 million metric tonnes from 2015 with 2019 recording the highest consumption of 4.9 million metric tonnes. Meanwhile, local production has been at an average of 60,000 metric tonnes in the last seven years (Source: Index Mundi). In maximizing agricultural production in the country, Nigeria needs to invest in the cultivation of wheat. Wheat is an indispensable raw material in the production of low-cost baked foods and wheat-based consumer goods in the country. To feed her rapidly growing population and minimize food importation costs, large scale local wheat production is a must for Nigeria.

OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES

At the moment, Nigeria produces only a fragment of its total wheat consumption. As the demand gap increases, there is an expanding market for local wheat producers; however, the opportunity for the local wheat industry in Nigeria is as broad as it is complex. One major impediment is the unfavourable local climate - extreme temperature which is unsuitable for wheat cultivation and results in low agricultural output. Investments in advanced irrigation facilities and other modernised farming techniques might prove to be the strategic step in boosting wheat production in Nigeria.

THE HONEYWELL FLOUR MILLS VISION

Honeywell is a key player in the flour milling industry in Nigeria with a milling capacity of 2,610 metric tonnes per day. As part of the organisation’s commitment to supporting local wheat production, the company works with other key industry players through the Flour Milling Association of Nigeria (FMAN) to bring interventions to domestic wheat producers including giving grants in 2016 to the Lake Chad Research Institute (LCRI) to aid research on improved technology, varietal testing and modern agronomy practices; a 2018 donation of multi-crop threshers to the Wheat Farmers Association of Nigeria (WFAN) to help reduce post-harvest loss and guaranteeing purchase of total domestic output that meet set criteria. FMAN has also contracted 25 hectares of Norman seed production and conducted research trials with Lake Chad Research Institute (LCRI) to test durum wheat varieties for use in pasta production.

Some recent projects of the FMAN include an outgrower program in partnership with Wheat Farmers Association of Nigeria (WFAN), Tabanni Wheat Farmers Cooperative and Thrive Agric, to support 400 wheat farmers in Kano, Jigawa and Sokoto states and a loan of high-yielding Norman seeds, fertilizers and chemicals to each farmer, while providing agronomic support, to be repaid with grain at the end of the season.

*This is a featured post.