CCT: FG disburses N1.3bn to 100,000 households in Katsina – Official

The Federal Government has disbursed N1.3 billion to 100,043 less privileged and poor households under the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) programme in Katsina State.

Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development sharing the Federal Government's Conditional Cash Transfer to beneficiaries. [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]
CCT is a critical component of the FG’s National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) designed to support the poor and vulnerable families, eradicate poverty and enhance wealth creation in the society.

Alhaji Abdulkadir Mamman-Nasir, Special Assistant on Empowerment and Special Intervention to Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State, stated this at a rally organised by the NSIP’s beneficiaries, on Sunday in Katsina.

Mamman-Nasir, who is also the NSIP’s Focal Person in the state, said that each of the beneficiaries received N10,000 under the programme in the past two months.

He said the federal government also expended over N1.1 billion to facilitate provision of free meals to over 800,000 pupils across 2,777 schools in the state under the Home Grown School Feeding Programme.

While 58,000 youth and women had been enrolled under the Government Enterprises Empowerment Programme (GEEP), adding that over 70 per cent of the beneficiaries were women.

According to him, some 14,400 persons are also participating under the N-POWER programme in the state, stressing that proactive measures were necessary to ensure sustainability of the programme.

He lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for the initiative, adding that the administration had adopted practical steps to fast track successful implementation of the programme.

