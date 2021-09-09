CBN tasks banks, others on bulk payment breakdown.

Musa urged the banks and PSPs to ensure that such bulk payments and transfers were processed on the platforms of banks or PSPs for their customers with detailed breakdown of the receiving accounts.

“The CBN has noticed the inherent problems associated with the processing of bulk transfers by banks and PSPs.

“Currently, originating banks and PSPs pass a single debit entry through the initiating customers account and multiple entries to beneficiaries without adequate record of credit entry in their system.

“This distorts the audit trials and hampers transparency,’’ he said.

He directed them to ensure that such transaction contained detailed breakdown of the accounts that receive the credits retained in the custody of the sender’s banks.