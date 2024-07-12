ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

CBN sells $122.671m to 46 authorised dealers to promote FX stability

News Agency Of Nigeria

Duke said that the CBN supplied FX to the market to improve liquidity through spot sales to authorised dealers using two-way quotes.

Yemi Cardoso.
Yemi Cardoso.

Recommended articles

According to a statement issued by the apex bank’s Director in charge of Financial Markets, Dr Omolara Duke, the move is aimed at promoting stability as well as reducing market volatility in the foreign exchange market.

Duke said that 67.5 million dollars of the total sale was sold to 27 authorised dealers, while the sum of 2.5 million was bought from one authorised dealer on July 10.

She said that the range of the bid for the July 10 sales was between N1,480 and N1,500 to the dollar, while the value date for the payments, going by the settlement cycle of two days was July 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Similarly, on July 11, the sum of 55.171 million dollars was sold to 19 authorised dealers at N1,540 to the dollar.

“The value date for the payments of the spot sale is July 15,” she said.

She urged all authorised dealers to ensure that foreign exchange purchases from the CBN were used exclusively for trade-backed transactions, which should be reported within 72 hours.

Duke said that the CBN supplied FX to the market to improve liquidity through spot sales to authorised dealers using two-way quotes.

She assured that the CBN would continue to ensure stability in the FX market.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

CBN sells $122.671m to 46 authorised dealers to promote FX stability

CBN sells $122.671m to 46 authorised dealers to promote FX stability

10 African countries with the highest cost of living in 2024

10 African countries with the highest cost of living in 2024

How can immediate fortune secure a startup’s finances?

How can immediate fortune secure a startup’s finances?

Taxpayers increased by 170,000, tax compliance improved by 20% in 1 year - FIRS

Taxpayers increased by 170,000, tax compliance improved by 20% in 1 year - FIRS

Nigeria's oil production shows signs of recovery

Nigeria's oil production shows signs of recovery

10 countries with the highest purchasing power parity

10 countries with the highest purchasing power parity

10 highest paid MDs/CEOs in Nigeria

10 highest paid MDs/CEOs in Nigeria

How does Immediate Edge facilitate successful international trade?

How does Immediate Edge facilitate successful international trade?

Why are tech startups leaning towards Immediate Core? Here's why

Why are tech startups leaning towards Immediate Core? Here's why

Pulse Sports

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian youth impacted at Redrick Accelerate Workshops 2.0 training on key career skills

Nigerian youth impacted at Redrick Accelerate Workshops 2.0 training on key career skills

Top 5 African countries with the lowest cost of living mid-2024

Top 5 African countries with the lowest cost of living mid-2024

How does Immediate Edge facilitate successful international trade?

How does Immediate Edge facilitate successful international trade?

Countries with the highest purchasing power parity [BI]

10 countries with the highest purchasing power parity