CBN sells $122.671m to 46 authorised dealers to promote FX stability

According to a statement issued by the apex bank’s Director in charge of Financial Markets, Dr Omolara Duke, the move is aimed at promoting stability as well as reducing market volatility in the foreign exchange market.

Duke said that 67.5 million dollars of the total sale was sold to 27 authorised dealers, while the sum of 2.5 million was bought from one authorised dealer on July 10.

She said that the range of the bid for the July 10 sales was between N1,480 and N1,500 to the dollar, while the value date for the payments, going by the settlement cycle of two days was July 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Similarly, on July 11, the sum of 55.171 million dollars was sold to 19 authorised dealers at N1,540 to the dollar.

“The value date for the payments of the spot sale is July 15,” she said.

She urged all authorised dealers to ensure that foreign exchange purchases from the CBN were used exclusively for trade-backed transactions, which should be reported within 72 hours.

Duke said that the CBN supplied FX to the market to improve liquidity through spot sales to authorised dealers using two-way quotes.