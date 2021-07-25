‘All Nigerian banks are safe’, CBN assures Nigerians

The apex bank assured Nigerians that all the Deposit Money Bank in the country have adequate capital to absorb unexpected losses that may arise.

The CBN made this known in a statement on Saturday, July 24, 2021, to allay the fears of Nigerians over the safety and soundness of Nigerian banks and other financial institutions under its supervision.

According to the statement, the Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department of the Bank, Osita Nwanisobi said that the Nigerian banking system had proved to be very sturdy in spite of the global challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nwanisobi said that routine bank examination and stress test for financial institutions operating in the country indicated that no Deposit Money Bank licensed by the CBN was currently under any form of financial distress.

He added that the CBN continued to monitor the activities of banks in order to ensure that no individual or institution breached its guidelines on adherence to prudential standards.

The CBN chief, therefore, advised Nigerians to disregard any report alleging insolvency in the Nigerian banking sector.