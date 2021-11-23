RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

CBN retains MPR at 11.5%, other parameters remain constant

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Emefiele says the parameters were retained to sustain the growth of the economy.

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele
Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday voted to hold the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 11.5 per cent for the umpteenth time.

Recommended articles

Reading a communiqué after the committee's 282nd meeting on Tuesday, Mr Godwin Emefiele, the CBN Governor, said the MPC also unanimously agreed to hold all other monetary policy parameters constant.

The Asymmetric Corridor was thus retained at +100 and -700 basis points around the MPR, the Cash Reserved Ratio(CRR) at 27.5 per cent and the Liquidity Ratio at 30 per cent.

Emefiele said the parameters were retained to sustain the growth of the economy.

"This meeting MPC was gratified that its policy actions in the past had started to yield positive result through remarkable improvement in Gross Domestic Product, which stood at 4.03 per cent during the third quarter of 2021.

"There was also the sixth consecutive month moderation in inflation to 15.99 percent in October.

"Given the level of its conviction about the efficacy of its actions on macroeconomic variables, MPC felt that tightening could increase cost of funds and constrain growth, while loosening could compound distortion in the money market.

"The MPC believes that the existing monetary policy stance has supported economic growth and recovery and should be allowed to continue for a little longer for consolidation," he said.

Emefiele added that consolidation would allow the MPC realise its mandate of price stability that is conducive to growth.

"The committee also feels that the old stance will enable it to carefully access the implication of unfolding global developments around policy deepening and normalisation by the advanced economies," said Emefiele.

Considering the foregoing, he added that the committee decided to hold all policy parameters constant to support the enabling environment for sustained growth of the Nigerian economy.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

For men: 6 things you are doing that is lowering your sperm count

For men: 6 things you are doing that is lowering your sperm count

The age you have the best sex according to research

The age you have the best sex according to research

Shatta Bundle offers to give Davido loan during video call (WATCH)

Shatta Bundle offers to give Davido loan during video call (WATCH)

Ladies, here's what to do if your man's libido is lower than yours

Ladies, here's what to do if your man's libido is lower than yours

Gunmen kill Zamfara APC governorship aspirant along Kaduna-Abuja highway

Gunmen kill Zamfara APC governorship aspirant along Kaduna-Abuja highway

Toyin Abraham shares bags of pepper at Iyabo Ojo's mom's remembrance party

Toyin Abraham shares bags of pepper at Iyabo Ojo's mom's remembrance party

Here are signs that you're not the main chick in your relationship

Here are signs that you're not the main chick in your relationship

Dear women, here are 5 things you probably don't know you do in bed that men hate

Dear women, here are 5 things you probably don't know you do in bed that men hate

“You got some cheese kid Antwain Fowler dies aged 6

“You got some cheese” kid Antwain Fowler dies aged 6

Trending

5 coins that could pay for your Detty December

5 coins that could pay for your Detty December

FG directs NCC to issue research grants on artificial intelligence

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami [NITDA]

Oando begins settlement with Mangal, tops trading on NGX

The Nigerian Stock Exchange building (image used for illustration) [Reuters/Akintunde Akinleye]

ENGIE Energy Access empowers over 200,000 Nigerians with clean energy

ENGIE Energy Access empowers over 200,000 Nigerians with clean energy