CBN releases updated list of IMTOs in Nigeria
The total number of IMTOs approved for diaspora remittances is now 57.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the updated list was published by the apex bank via its official website on Monday.
Among the IMTOs listed are: Aftab Currency Exchange Ltd, Nigerian Postal Service, Ria Financial, PayPal Inc, Western Union, Swift Payment Ltd and Worldremit Ltd.
Also on the list are Money Gram, Interswitch Ltd, Paycom Nigeria Ltd, Pagatech Ltd and Flutterwave Technology Solutions Ltd, among others.
