CBN releases updated list of IMTOs in Nigeria

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The total number of IMTOs approved for diaspora remittances is now 57.

Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Godwin Emefiele [Reuters/Afolabi Sotunde]
Nigeria's central bank governor Godwin Emefiele speaks during the monthly Monetary Policy Committee meeting in Abuja, Nigeria January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/File Photo ece-auto-gen

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has published an updated list of International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) approved for Diaspora Remittances in the country as at April 1, totalling 57.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the updated list was published by the apex bank via its official website on Monday.

Among the IMTOs listed are: Aftab Currency Exchange Ltd, Nigerian Postal Service, Ria Financial, PayPal Inc, Western Union, Swift Payment Ltd and Worldremit Ltd.

Also on the list are Money Gram, Interswitch Ltd, Paycom Nigeria Ltd, Pagatech Ltd and Flutterwave Technology Solutions Ltd, among others.

