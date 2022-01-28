CBN reduces charges on electronic transactions

The apex bank stated that the new guide included review of other bank charges to align with market developments.

It stated that it also comprised inclusion of new sections on accountability/responsibility and a sanction regime to directly address instances of excess unapproved, (arbitrary) charges.

It added that the revised guidelines took effect from Jan.1.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the CBN has the mandate to issue the guide to bank charges.

The guide provides a basis for the application of charges on various products and services offered by banks and other regulated institutions under the purview of the apex bank.