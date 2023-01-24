ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

CBN raises interest rate to 17.5%

Bayo Wahab

This is the fifth time the CBN would increase the interest rate.

Godwin-Emefiele (Daylight)
Godwin-Emefiele (Daylight)
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele announced this in Abuja on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, following the apex bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.

This is the fifth time the CBN would increase the interest rate.

Details later…

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Coralstone Capital rolls out the drums for her 3rd year anniversary

Coralstone Capital rolls out the drums for her 3rd year anniversary

oraimo encourages users to ‘Find Their Rhythm’ with the launch of new limited-edition open audio series

oraimo encourages users to ‘Find Their Rhythm’ with the launch of new limited-edition open audio series

CBN raises interest rate to 17.5%

CBN raises interest rate to 17.5%

600 European investors set their sites on the economic opportunities in Tanzania

600 European investors set their sites on the economic opportunities in Tanzania

Kenya's new administration targets borrowing 89% more than predecessor in first term

Kenya's new administration targets borrowing 89% more than predecessor in first term

Uganda is set to join the list of major oil producing African countries

Uganda is set to join the list of major oil producing African countries

Zambia joins Ghana in its quest to restructure its debt under the G20 Common Framework

Zambia joins Ghana in its quest to restructure its debt under the G20 Common Framework

Elon Musk moves to regulate Ads on Twitter with higher priced subscription

Elon Musk moves to regulate Ads on Twitter with higher priced subscription

Redesigned Naira: 6 important details to note as CBN launches cash-swap program

Redesigned Naira: 6 important details to note as CBN launches cash-swap program

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jollof rice is usually served with chicken

UNESCO names Senegal as the true home of Jollof Rice over Ghana and Nigeria

Libya has Africa's largest oil reserves, estimated at 48 billion barrels, but production and exports have slumped dramatically through years of crisis

Top 5 oil producing countries in Africa for December 2022

Aerial view of Tanzania

Here’s what Tanzania is doing to become the next big online business hub in Africa

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

More good news for Ghana as G20 countries have seemingly agreed to restructure its debt