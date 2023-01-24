CBN raises interest rate to 17.5%
This is the fifth time the CBN would increase the interest rate.
The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele announced this in Abuja on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, following the apex bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.
Details later…
