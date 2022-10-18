Cadbury Nigeria empowers over 9,000 kids through the Bournvita Tech Bootcamp Initiative

Bournvita has trained over 1,200 children since inception of the boot camp in 2019 in line with our social mission of improving literacy by preparing kids to lead with digital skills. The initiative is consistent with the brand's efforts in collaborating with parents to help their children pursue their dreams.

One of the highlights at the event was the presentation of gift items to participants of previous and current editions of the Tech Boot Camp that had taken a step further to develop platforms that are useful in their everyday lives - Damilare Akinwoya from the 2019 edition; David Ibekwe, from the 2020 edition; Jemimah Emoedume, from the 2021 edition and Ovie Luther-Abegunde from the 2022 edition.

Addressing guests at the event, the Managing Director, Cadbury West Africa, Mrs. Oyeyimika Adeboye, said: “The relevance of STEM in today’s world cannot be overestimated. Technology, as you know, has become a key driver for the fourth industrial revolution sweeping across the world.

"We want to encourage our children to learn the skills needed to be relevant in this modern technological era while they are still young. Our curriculum is intensive enough to meet real life needs and many of our graduates have proceeded to build problem solving robots, drones, and apps. Some have even won tech competitions in Nigeria and beyond.”

Since its inception, the boot camp has provided a platform for Nigerian students, between ages 9 and 16, to study and develop skills in areas like artificial intelligence, gaming, robotics, and coding, among others, as they fulfil their STEM aspirations.

Of the 8,466 entries received for the 2022 edition, 534 applicants were selected for the Bournvita Tech Bootcamp - a 44% increase on last year’s 370 participants.

Commenting on the brand’s role in providing everyday nourishment for children and contributing to their growth, Category Manager, Cocoa beverages & Biscuit, Cadbury West Africa, Mr. Tolulope Olaoye, said, “We believe that, not only should Bournvita give young people the vitamins and minerals needed, we must also see to their mental and physical vitality, which the tech bootcamp offers. Since we commenced this initiative in 2019, we have trained over 9,000 kids - 1,200 kids directly at the bootcamp and the others through our partnership with Codingal.

"We wanted to ensure that the 8,466 kids not shortlisted from the entries this year still got equipped with the skills needed to thrive in the 21st century. We remain committed to nurturing and producing the next tech experts in the country and hope that the next edition gets even better.”

Through its flagship brand, Bournvita, Cadbury Nigeria has contributed to the mental and physical health of Nigerians by leading programmes that support young people's educational growth. Programmes like the Bournvita School Program, Bournvita Tech Boot Camp, and Bourn Factor Talent Competition are some of the brand’s initiatives to positively impact children's lives across the country, and to encourage them to hone relevant skills and talent for the 21st century.

