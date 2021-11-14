Buy Wakanda Inu on Roqqu in 5 Minutes.

The Meme coin aims to drive more charity-oriented causes in the world through its use. To do this, 4% of all its tokens will be used for charity. The community hopes that, in doing so, they will show people everywhere how everyone can achieve their dreams.

Wakanda Inu Token ($WKD) is currently listed on Roqqu

About The Wakanda Team

Most Cryptocurrency projects have central leaders but for Wakanda Inu, there is no CEO, no CMO, and no Business Developer. Wakanda Inu is managed by a decentralised community driven by the desire to see this project succeed & every decision is determined by the community votes

Everyone works together on this project because everyone owns it. Community initiatives call for community commitment; if the project succeeds, the community will benefit. If ft fails, the community will suffer.

How Does Wakanda Coin Work

The Wakanda Inu meme token operates on Binance smartchain. It's the first African-owned community meme token, inspired by Marvel's blockbuster film about the African Panther.

According to Wakanda Inu’s Panthers Words in their website, 80% of the public sale goes to liquidity. Before the launch of the coin, there would be no presale of Wakanda Inu Token. The liquidity of this token is locked and their team is made up of World Class Developers

What are the Prospects of The Wakanda Coin

According to the coin market cap. The Wakanda Inu token increased by 300% in just 24 hours. As a result, its trading volume has doubled. The meme token has seen impressive growth, breaking records set by Shiba Inu and Floki. Coins having a one-billion-dollar market cap means the price will have to rise 35 times from current prices, and the Wakanda community members are determined to achieve this goal.

How to Buy Wakanda Inu On Roqqu

Wakanda Inu was immediately launched on Roqqu as soon as it started to gain ground. We responded to our Roqquians as soon as they requested for the token. Now you can buy, sell and trade Wakanda Inu with ease.

To buy a coin on Roqqu, you would have to sign up on the platform and have an account to enable you trade on the platform. You can register on the platform and get verified by using this link here

Now that you have an account on Roqqu, you can now buy any coin you want on Roqqu. Here is a simple way to get Wakanda Inu on Roqqu;

STEP 1: DEPOSIT MONEY INTO YOUR ROQQU WALLET

STEP 2: SCROLL TO THE END & CLICK ON "ADD NEW WALLET"

STEP 3: FIND WAKANDA INU COIN & TAP THE COIN BUTTON

STEP 4: CLICK ON YOUR COIN & CLICK ON THE “BUY BUTTON”

STEP 5: INPUT THE AMOUNT OF COIN IN NAIRA, & CLICK ON PROCEED WITH PURCHASE.

VOILA! YOU NOW HAVE WAKANDA COIN IN YOUR WALLET.

CONGRATULATIONS! Tell your friends the good news by sharing your referral link so they can join in the fun. Visit www.roqqu.com to learn more.