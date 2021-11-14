RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Buy Wakanda Inu on Roqqu in 5 Minutes

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Wakanda Inu is a community meme project forged from the deep and warm consciousness of humanity.

Buy Wakanda Inu on Roqqu in 5 Minutes.
Buy Wakanda Inu on Roqqu in 5 Minutes.

WKD is a decentralized meme token created to drive growth through decentralized finance-oriented activities across the world. Being a pioneer of this mission, Wakanda Inu is a community meme project forged from the deep and warm consciousness of humanity.

Recommended articles

The Meme coin aims to drive more charity-oriented causes in the world through its use. To do this, 4% of all its tokens will be used for charity. The community hopes that, in doing so, they will show people everywhere how everyone can achieve their dreams.

Most Cryptocurrency projects have central leaders but for Wakanda Inu, there is no CEO, no CMO, and no Business Developer. Wakanda Inu is managed by a decentralised community driven by the desire to see this project succeed & every decision is determined by the community votes

Everyone works together on this project because everyone owns it. Community initiatives call for community commitment; if the project succeeds, the community will benefit. If ft fails, the community will suffer.

The Wakanda Inu meme token operates on Binance smartchain. It's the first African-owned community meme token, inspired by Marvel's blockbuster film about the African Panther.

According to Wakanda Inu’s Panthers Words in their website, 80% of the public sale goes to liquidity. Before the launch of the coin, there would be no presale of Wakanda Inu Token. The liquidity of this token is locked and their team is made up of World Class Developers

According to the coin market cap. The Wakanda Inu token increased by 300% in just 24 hours. As a result, its trading volume has doubled. The meme token has seen impressive growth, breaking records set by Shiba Inu and Floki. Coins having a one-billion-dollar market cap means the price will have to rise 35 times from current prices, and the Wakanda community members are determined to achieve this goal.

Wakanda Inu was immediately launched on Roqqu as soon as it started to gain ground. We responded to our Roqquians as soon as they requested for the token. Now you can buy, sell and trade Wakanda Inu with ease.

To buy a coin on Roqqu, you would have to sign up on the platform and have an account to enable you trade on the platform. You can register on the platform and get verified by using this link here

How to Buy Wakanda Inu On Roqqu.
How to Buy Wakanda Inu On Roqqu. Pulse Nigeria

Now that you have an account on Roqqu, you can now buy any coin you want on Roqqu. Here is a simple way to get Wakanda Inu on Roqqu;

How to Buy Wakanda Inu On Roqqu.
How to Buy Wakanda Inu On Roqqu. Pulse Nigeria

Wakanda Inu Video: A SIMPLE WAY TO GET Wakanda Inu ($WKD) ON ROQQU.

STEP 1: DEPOSIT MONEY INTO YOUR ROQQU WALLET

STEP 2: SCROLL TO THE END & CLICK ON "ADD NEW WALLET"

STEP 3: FIND WAKANDA INU COIN & TAP THE COIN BUTTON

STEP 4: CLICK ON YOUR COIN & CLICK ON THE “BUY BUTTON”

STEP 5: INPUT THE AMOUNT OF COIN IN NAIRA, & CLICK ON PROCEED WITH PURCHASE.

VOILA! YOU NOW HAVE WAKANDA COIN IN YOUR WALLET.

CONGRATULATIONS! Tell your friends the good news by sharing your referral link so they can join in the fun. Visit www.roqqu.com to learn more.

This is a featured post.

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'I'm sorry I threw you out there' - Annie Idibia tenders apology to 2Face Idibia and all as she turns 37

'I'm sorry I threw you out there' - Annie Idibia tenders apology to 2Face Idibia and all as she turns 37

WCQ: Minimise mistakes to avoid Morocco, Algeria, Senegal, NFF President Amaju Pinnick tells Super Eagles

WCQ: Minimise mistakes to avoid Morocco, Algeria, Senegal, NFF President Amaju Pinnick tells Super Eagles

FG opens portal for sale of completed housing projects

FG opens portal for sale of completed housing projects

5 reasons you shouldn't pop that pimple

5 reasons you shouldn't pop that pimple

Missing Vanguard journalist Salem, found dead in Abuja

Missing Vanguard journalist Salem, found dead in Abuja

6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

Anambra Election: Soludo in early lead as election results trickle in from LGAs

Anambra Election: Soludo in early lead as election results trickle in from LGAs

Rohr and the NFF get their wishes, but at what cost to Nigerian football?

Rohr and the NFF get their wishes, but at what cost to Nigerian football?

American University band delivers amazing performance Wizkid's 'Essence' in a stadium as song hits 100 million streams on Apple Music

American University band delivers amazing performance Wizkid's 'Essence' in a stadium as song hits 100 million streams on Apple Music

Trending

10 African currencies with strongest exchange rates against the dollar in 2021; Cedi is number 3

10 African currencies with strongest exchange rates against the dollar in 2021; Cedi is number 3

9mobile apologises for weekend blackout, compensates subscribers

9mobile customer care representatives

FG considers 'Operation Feed Yourself' to counter malnutrition – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Ghana receives $7.07m FDI from Nigeria in 6 months

(L-R) Mr Amr Altantawy, Commercial Secretary, Embassy of Egypt, Ms Samata Bukari, Consul General, Ghana Consulate, Lagos, Mrs Toki Mabogunje, President, LCCI, Mr Muyiwa Akinyemi, Group General Manager, UBA and Amb. Stanislas Kamanzi, Rwandan High Commissioner to Nigeria during the Africa Special Day at the 2021 Lagos International Trade Fair on Wednesday in Lagos.