Similarly, the market capitalisation increased by N130 billion to N27.828 trillion from N27.697 trillion the previous day.
Bullish trend continues on NGX as indices gain 0.47%
The Nigeria stock market closed on Thursday bullish, as the All-Share Index increased by 0.47 per cent to 51,618.73 points from 51,377.21 points on Wednesday.
The market breadth was negative as 18 stocks advanced, while 22 stocks declined.
First Bank of Nigeria (FBNH) led the gainers’ chart in percentage terms by 9.78 per cent to close at N10.10 per share.
FTNCocoa followed with a gain of 9.38 per cent to close at 35k, while Chiplc rose by 8.06 per cent to close at 67k per share.
Livestock and Union Bank of Nigeria (UBN) also went up by 6.94 per cent and 6.19 per cent each, to close at N1.54 and N6 per cent, respectively
On the other hand, Academy and EllahLake led the losers’ chart in percentage terms by 10 per cent each to close at N1.17 and N3.94 per share, respectively
Presco shed 9.84 per cent to close at N165 per share.
Etranzact also lost 9.84 per cent to close at N2.20 per share, while Meyer lost 9.68 per cent to close at N2.52 per share.
Meanwhile, the total volume traded increased to 223.25 million units from 229.37 million units recorded the previous day.
Also, total value of trade stood at N2.86 billion, exchanged in 4,028 deals.
Transactions in the shares of Mutual Benefits Assurance topped the most volume chart with 40.13 million shares valued N10.03 million.
Oando followed with 28.52 million shares worth N168.94 million, while First City Monument Bank(FCMB) traded 24.45 million shares valued N85.57 million.
Accesscorp traded 24.1 million shares valued N229..02 million, while FBNH transacted 12.36 million shares worth N121.77 million.
