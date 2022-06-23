RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Bullish trend continues on NGX as indices gain 0.47%

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria stock market closed on Thursday bullish, as the All-Share Index increased by 0.47 per cent to 51,618.73 points from 51,377.21 points on Wednesday.

Bullish trend continues on NGX as indices gain 0.47%. [Businessday]
Bullish trend continues on NGX as indices gain 0.47%. [Businessday]

Similarly, the market capitalisation increased by N130 billion to N27.828 trillion from N27.697 trillion the previous day.

Recommended articles

The market breadth was negative as 18 stocks advanced, while 22 stocks declined.

First Bank of Nigeria (FBNH) led the gainers’ chart in percentage terms by 9.78 per cent to close at N10.10 per share.

FTNCocoa followed with a gain of 9.38 per cent to close at 35k, while Chiplc rose by 8.06 per cent to close at 67k per share.

Livestock and Union Bank of Nigeria (UBN) also went up by 6.94 per cent and 6.19 per cent each, to close at N1.54 and N6 per cent, respectively

On the other hand, Academy and EllahLake led the losers’ chart in percentage terms by 10 per cent each to close at N1.17 and N3.94 per share, respectively

Presco shed 9.84 per cent to close at N165 per share.

Etranzact also lost 9.84 per cent to close at N2.20 per share, while Meyer lost 9.68 per cent to close at N2.52 per share.

Meanwhile, the total volume traded increased to 223.25 million units from 229.37 million units recorded the previous day.

Also, total value of trade stood at N2.86 billion, exchanged in 4,028 deals.

Transactions in the shares of Mutual Benefits Assurance topped the most volume chart with 40.13 million shares valued N10.03 million.

Oando followed with 28.52 million shares worth N168.94 million, while First City Monument Bank(FCMB) traded 24.45 million shares valued N85.57 million.

Accesscorp traded 24.1 million shares valued N229..02 million, while FBNH transacted 12.36 million shares worth N121.77 million.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Army reacts as top officer, Major Udiadenye commits suicide

Army reacts as top officer, Major Udiadenye commits suicide

The 5 kinds of butts and the clothes that fit them

The 5 kinds of butts and the clothes that fit them

Men! Here are 5 things women don't want to hear during s*x

Men! Here are 5 things women don't want to hear during s*x

'Our marriage ended over deceit' - Blossom Chukwujekwu's ex-wife Maureen Esisi continues to spill

'Our marriage ended over deceit' - Blossom Chukwujekwu's ex-wife Maureen Esisi continues to spill

FG to prosecute food vendors using transformer oil

FG to prosecute food vendors using transformer oil

Emi lo kan: The PR strength of Tinubu’s campaign [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Emi lo kan: The PR strength of Tinubu’s campaign [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

When and where to watch Super Eagles of Nigeria vs São Tomé and Príncipe

When and where to watch Super Eagles of Nigeria vs São Tomé and Príncipe

Owo attack: Buhari condemns killing of worshippers in Catholic Church

Owo attack: Buhari condemns killing of worshippers in Catholic Church

Atiku sets up committee to pacify Wike ahead of 2023 elections

Atiku sets up committee to pacify Wike ahead of 2023 elections

Trending

Top 10 most-innovative economies in Africa

Downtown Johannesburg (Image Source: FT)

Top 5 cocoa-producing countries in Africa

Nigeria is hoping to overtake Ivory Coast and Ghana in cocoa production come 2027

5 habits of Africa's richest billionaires you should emulate in 2022

5 habits of highly successful African billionaires you should emulate in 2022

Top 10 African Countries with the highest inflation rates in 2022

Top 10 African Countries with the highest inflation rate in Africa in 2022