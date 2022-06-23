Bullish trend continues on NGX as indices gain 0.47%

The market breadth was negative as 18 stocks advanced, while 22 stocks declined.

First Bank of Nigeria (FBNH) led the gainers’ chart in percentage terms by 9.78 per cent to close at N10.10 per share.

FTNCocoa followed with a gain of 9.38 per cent to close at 35k, while Chiplc rose by 8.06 per cent to close at 67k per share.

Livestock and Union Bank of Nigeria (UBN) also went up by 6.94 per cent and 6.19 per cent each, to close at N1.54 and N6 per cent, respectively

On the other hand, Academy and EllahLake led the losers’ chart in percentage terms by 10 per cent each to close at N1.17 and N3.94 per share, respectively

Presco shed 9.84 per cent to close at N165 per share.

Etranzact also lost 9.84 per cent to close at N2.20 per share, while Meyer lost 9.68 per cent to close at N2.52 per share.

Meanwhile, the total volume traded increased to 223.25 million units from 229.37 million units recorded the previous day.

Also, total value of trade stood at N2.86 billion, exchanged in 4,028 deals.

Transactions in the shares of Mutual Benefits Assurance topped the most volume chart with 40.13 million shares valued N10.03 million.

Oando followed with 28.52 million shares worth N168.94 million, while First City Monument Bank(FCMB) traded 24.45 million shares valued N85.57 million.